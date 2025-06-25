What is Casa Amor on Love Island USA 7? Full list of 11 new contestants
Love Island USA 7 has introduced a few twists this season to make Casa Amor even more engaging.
The seasonal yet steamiest twist of Love Island USA Season 7 is here. Casa Amor is a ritual for the Fiji islanders to get to meet new faces regardless of whether or not they’ve already found someone. As a part of this, the islanders are divided into two groups and are sent to live in a temporary villa while the other group continues at the main accommodation. New bombshells and temptations are introduced to this thirst trap to test each player’s loyalty.
What’s new?
The show has introduced a few twists this season to make Casa Amor even more engaging. As announced by host Ariana Matix, all current relationships have been put on hold and as of Episode 19 all contestants are now considered to be single. Over the one-week course of Casa Amor, contestants will get to interact with new faces and be asked at the end of the week if they wish to continue with their original match or let new love blossom instead.
In addition, the new bombshells introduced as part of this twist will continue to stay in the villa rather than leaving regardless of whether or not they were able to find a partner. These new bombshells were introduced to the existing ones via a blindfolded kissing game. They were allowed to pick a match from existing players and as of now, TJ Palma and Amaya Espinal haven’t been picked by anyone which gives them a week’s time to find new love or get dumped off the island.
Here are the eleven new bombshells being brought in to turn up the heat:
Chris Seeley
Age: 27 years
Hometown: Fresno, California
Coupled with: Chelley Bissainthe
Elan Bibas
Hometown: Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada
Coupled with: Cierra Ortega
JD Dodard
Age: 23 years
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Coupled with: Huda Mustafa
Bryan Arenales
Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts
Coupled with: Andreina Santos
Zak Srakew
Age: 30 years
Hometown: Roi Et, Thailand and Manchester, UK
Coupled with: Olandria Carthen
Zac Woodworth
Age: 26 years
Hometown: Portland, Utah
Coupled with: Iris Kendall
Savanna “Vanna” Einerson
Age: 21 years
Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah
Coupled with: Ace Greene
Jaden Duggar
Age: 25 years
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Coupled with: Austin Shepard
Clarke Carraway
Hometown: Columbia, South Carolina
Coupled with: Nic Vansteenberghe
Gracyn Blackmore
Age: 25 years
Hometown: Bristol, Virginia
Coupled with: Pepe Garcia
Courtney “Coco” Watson
Age: 24 years
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Coupled with: Taylor Williams
New episodes of the show are released every day on Peacock at 9 PM ET, except for Wednesdays.