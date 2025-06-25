What is Casa Amor on Love Island USA 7? Full list of 11 new contestants

The seasonal yet steamiest twist of Love Island USA Season 7 is here. Casa Amor is a ritual for the Fiji islanders to get to meet new faces regardless of whether or not they’ve already found someone. As a part of this, the islanders are divided into two groups and are sent to live in a temporary villa while the other group continues at the main accommodation. New bombshells and temptations are introduced to this thirst trap to test each player’s loyalty. Casa Amor is a ritual for the Fiji islanders to get to meet new faces.(X)

What’s new?

The show has introduced a few twists this season to make Casa Amor even more engaging. As announced by host Ariana Matix, all current relationships have been put on hold and as of Episode 19 all contestants are now considered to be single. Over the one-week course of Casa Amor, contestants will get to interact with new faces and be asked at the end of the week if they wish to continue with their original match or let new love blossom instead.

In addition, the new bombshells introduced as part of this twist will continue to stay in the villa rather than leaving regardless of whether or not they were able to find a partner. These new bombshells were introduced to the existing ones via a blindfolded kissing game. They were allowed to pick a match from existing players and as of now, TJ Palma and Amaya Espinal haven’t been picked by anyone which gives them a week’s time to find new love or get dumped off the island.

Here are the eleven new bombshells being brought in to turn up the heat:

Chris Seeley

Age: 27 years

Hometown: Fresno, California

Coupled with: Chelley Bissainthe

Elan Bibas

Hometown: Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada

Coupled with: Cierra Ortega

JD Dodard

Age: 23 years

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Coupled with: Huda Mustafa

Bryan Arenales

Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts

Coupled with: Andreina Santos

Zak Srakew

Age: 30 years

Hometown: Roi Et, Thailand and Manchester, UK

Coupled with: Olandria Carthen

Zac Woodworth

Age: 26 years

Hometown: Portland, Utah

Coupled with: Iris Kendall

Savanna “Vanna” Einerson

Age: 21 years

Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah

Coupled with: Ace Greene

Jaden Duggar

Age: 25 years

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Coupled with: Austin Shepard

Clarke Carraway

Hometown: Columbia, South Carolina

Coupled with: Nic Vansteenberghe

Gracyn Blackmore

Age: 25 years

Hometown: Bristol, Virginia

Coupled with: Pepe Garcia

Courtney “Coco” Watson

Age: 24 years

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Coupled with: Taylor Williams

New episodes of the show are released every day on Peacock at 9 PM ET, except for Wednesdays.