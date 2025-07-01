‘Finally Rajkummar Rao in a new genre’: Fans react to action-packed Maalik trailer, cheer for Prosenjit Chatterjee too

The trailer of Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film Maalik was released in theatres on Tuesday. Gritty and intense, the trailer gave fans a better look into the world of the action-packed film where Rajkummar plays an ambitious gangster who rises up to power. Rajkummar Rao plays a gangster in Maalik.

Maalik trailer

The trailer shows how Rajkummar Rao's character rises up from a world where the powerful show no mercy for the poor, and establishes his own kin with time. He says, “Maalik paida nahi hue to kya, bann toh sakte hain (What if I wasn't born a ruler, I could become one).” However, he has rivals in his path to power, as Prosenjit Chatterjee's character (a police inspector) arrives. He openly tells Maalik's love interest (played by Manushi Chillar) that he has been sent to hunt him down. What unravels is a cat-and-mouse game which turns violent and ruthless.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented, “Maalik trailer promises a well-made gangster drama, but the cut could've been better. The director of Bhakshak gives me a lot of hope. Also, Rajkummar Rao will be seen in a different avatar after a string of similar roles and by the looks of it, he means business here. Excited!!” “It is nice to see that Rajkumar came out of middle class idol guy image and is now experimenting with new types of characters. He is a versatile actor and will definitely succeed where others failed. Best wishes to him,” wrote another fan.

Another fan said, “The #MaalikTrailer hints at a compelling gangster drama, though the edit leaves room for improvement. With the director of Bhakshak at the helm, expectations are high. Rajkummar Rao appears in a refreshing new avatar, breaking away from his recent streak of similar roles—and he looks all set to deliver. Excited for this one!”

On Prosenjit's cop avatar

Many fans also loved Bengali star Prosenjit's turn in the trailer. One comment read, “OMG Prosenjit Chatterjee! He is going to steal the show!” A second comment read, “Bumba da looking so good as a dashing cop. Jiyoh bumba daa..” A fan said, “Rajkumar Rao and Prosenjit Chatterjee combo and their performance will be massive!”

Also starring Saurabh Shukla and Saurabh Sachdeva in pivotal parts, Maalik is set against the gritty backdrop of 1980s Allahabad. Produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner, along with Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films, Maalik is slated to release in cinemas on 11th July 2025.