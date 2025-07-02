To the delight of fans, voting for Love Island USA is open now. The Peacock original reality series announced a voting session set for Tuesday night, July 1. The visa is still dealing with the fallout of Casa Amor drama. 'Love Island USA' voting now open: Here's how to vote for your favorite contestant(Love Island USA)

The special part about this season is fans also get to ultimately decide which couple wins the $100,000 grand prize at the end of the show. One can cast their vote on which couple wins the $100,000 grand prize at the end of the show. and even decide which single contestants or couples will be eliminated. Fans’ participation could also help determine whether their favourite islander or couple will get the chance to keep fighting for love in the episodes to come.

How to vote

The voting opened at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT, and will remain open for 2½ hours. Fans at home can cast their vote on the official ‘Love Island USA’ app, which is available for free on the App Store or Google Play Store.

Voters will be asked to provide a valid US phone number to register to vote. They can vote once for your favorite Islander or couple as soon as the sessions open, an NBC Insider said.

The ‘Love Island USA’ app is used mainly for voting, but it also features exclusive content, including exit interviews, polls about the show, quizzes, merch, videos and photos from the villa, according to NBC Insider and Marie Claire.

Voting will remain open for 2.5 hours after the end of the episode. This means the “polls” will close at 12:30 am ET on July 2 (9:30 pm PT on July 1). On June 20, a vote was extended by an hour due to technical difficulties.

New episodes of ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 air every day, except Wednesdays, at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET on Peacock. Episodes that were previously aired can also be streamed on Peacock.