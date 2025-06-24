Love Island USA Season 7 is set to open doors to Casa Amor, with 11 newsIslanders – including Chris Seeley – ready to spice things up. The girls will leave the main villa and travel to Casa Amor on Monday, January 3, to face what is known as"the ultimate relationship test.” Who is Chris Seeley? 6'7" basketball player joins Love Island USA season 7 Casa Amor (chrisseeley_4/Instagram)

In their quest to find love,Amaya Espinal, Andreina Santos, Cierra Ortega, Huda Mustafa, Iris Kendall, Chelley Bissainthe, and Olandria Carthen will take a few days off to meet a group of new boys.

Who is Chris Seeley?

Seeley, a basketball player, wasborn on April 11, 1998 in Corona (CA). According to Proballers, his height is six foot seven. A power forward, Seeley has played for Mulhouse in France - NM1.

According to the University of Utah Athletics, Seeley graduated from Central High School in 2016. He averaged 16.1 point and 2.1 rebounds per game in his senior season. He played AAU basketball for Splash City, “where he averaged better than 10 points and six rebounds per game in summer of 2016,” according to the website.

Seeley is the son of Cordell and Trea Seeley. He has nine siblings – Kiara, Tanasha, Tory, Maya, Cordell, Tevin, Keana, Courtney and Ciara.

Casa Amor, a twist in Love Island, has been part of the franchise for several seasons. Boys and girls will be temporarily split up over the next few episodes, with one group heading to a nearby villa called Casa Amor, and another staying back in the main villa.

This year, the men and women will be single and in new couples during Casa Amor. On June 21, host Ariana Madix confirmed on ‘Love Island USA: Aftersun’that there will be “more twists and turns to Casa than ever before." One major change from last year is that this time, the girls will be going to Casa Amor. The twist is set to kick off Monday, June 23 at 9 pm ET on Peacock.