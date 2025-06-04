Who is Ariana Madix? Love Island USA host reveals reason for season 7 delay

Ariana Madix on Tuesday revealed the reason why Love Island USA’s season 7 premiere got delayed. The host of the dating show blamed the fans for crashing the servers of the streaming service Peacock, where the reality show was to premiere. Amid all the drama regarding Love Island's delay, here is a look at the show’s host, Ariana Madix.(X/ Bye wig hello drama)

'Not you guys crashing the app! Haha love it! Gotta get the IT cuties on the job,' she said in the caption of an Instagram story post.

Love Island season 7 was supposed to premiere on Peacock at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT, but it did not happen.

Some fans reported that the episode was up nearly half an hour after the scheduled time, while others had to wait 45 minutes.

Who is Ariana Madix, the Love Island host?

Ariana Madix is an American television personality, model, actor and dancer. She was a cast member on the Bravo reality television series Vanderpump Rules before she became the permanent host of Love Island USA in 2024.

Madix was born on June 24, 1985, in Melbourne, Florida, and raised by her father, James, and mother, Tanya. Ariana Madix lived with both of her parents as well as her younger brother, Jeremy Madix.

Madix graduated from Eau Gallie High School in 2003. In 2007, she graduated from Flagler College, where she received a dual bachelor's degree in Theatre and Broadcast Communications. She began riding horses at the age of 6 and had a competitive equestrian career. She also won two national dance championships.

Madix wanted to become a Broadway actor, which she did in 2023. But before that, she started off with acting gigs with ‘College Humor’ and reality shows after working as a bartender in New York.

Madix replaced actress Sarah Hyland as host for the sixth season of the dating reality series Love Island last year. On May 6, 2024, it was announced that Madix would be reprising the role of Roxie Hart once again in the musical Chicago after a positive first run in early 2024. Madix's second Broadway run spanned August 1 through September 1, 2024.