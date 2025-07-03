Michael Madsen dies at 67: All about his wife and children

Michael Madsen, the actor known for his iconic tough-guy roles in Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill: Vol. 2, has died at the age of 67. His manager, Ron Smith, confirmed that the actor passed away Thursday morning from cardiac arrest. Madsen was married four times and was reportedly the father of six children. Michael shared this picture with his son Maxon on Instagram, wishing Happy Birthday. The actor died at the age of 67. (michaelmadsenofficial/Instagram)

Michael Madsen got married three times

Madsen was married to his first wife, Georganne LaPiere, from 1984 to 1988, who is a half-sister to Cher. He got married again to Jeannine Bisignano from 1991 to 1995.

In 1996, Madsen got married to DeAnna Madsen, however, the two filed for divorce after 28 years of marriage, as he accused her of driving their son to suicide.

In 2024, People Magazine reported that, according to the documents, the 66-year-old actor cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, noting that the separation occurred shortly after the tragic death of their 26-year-old son, Hudson, who died by suicide on January 25, 2022.

How many children does Michael Madsen have?

Madsen shared two sons from his second marriage to Jeannine Bisignano, Christian and Max. Both followed their father's footsteps and pursued acting. According to Empire, while Christian started acting at the age of 10 and appeared in many small roles, his breakout role was in Divergent, after which he was cast in a lead role in Prism. He also starred in Palo Alto and Jack Squared.

Madsen shared three sons with his third wife, DeAnna Madsen: Luke, Kalvin, and Hudson. However, Hudson passed away at a young age, and his cause of death was revealed to be suicide.

It also reported that Madsen had a daughter with daughter named Jessica with Dana Mechling.