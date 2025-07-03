Star Wars actor Kenneth Colley dies at 87: Cause of death revealed

Star Wars actor Kenneth Colley has sadly passed away at the age of 87. Best known for his role as Admiral Piett in the original trilogy, he died peacefully on June 30 in Ashford, Kent, his agent confirmed. Kenneth Colley, famed for his role as Admiral Piett in Star Wars, has passed away at 87.(Screenshot/ Star Wars Episode V The Empire Strikes Back (1980))

Kenneth Colley's cause of death revealed

Colley's agent of 10 years, Julian Owen, revealed that after suffering a fall and injuring his arm, Kenneth Colley was taken to the hospital, where he contracted COVID-19. The virus later developed into pneumonia, leading to his passing.

In a statement, Owen shared, “He had been admitted after a fall with an injured arm, however he quickly contracted Covid which developed into pneumonia.He passed away peacefully with friends at his bedside. Ken Colley was one of our finest character actors with a career spanning 60 years," as reported by the Daily Mail.

The agent added, “Ken continually worked on stage, film and television playing a vast array of characters, from Jesus in Monty Python's Life of Brian to evil and eccentric characters in Ken Russell films, and the Duke of Vienna in Shakespeare's Measure for Measure for the BBC.”

In 2012, he reprised his role of Admiral Piet in the Lego Production's Lego Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Out.

Kenneth Colley reveals how he landed his first Star Wars role

According to Colley, his character Admiral Piett wasn’t initially meant to return in Return of the Jedi, but George Lucas decided to bring him back after Lucasfilm received “a lot of fan mail” praising the role. Colley landed the part in The Empire Strikes Back after impressing director Irvin Kershner.

He shared that Kershener told him that he was “looking for someone that would frighten Hitler” and after their meeting, he added, “Yes, I think you're it.”

Colley’s acting career spanned over six decades, beginning in the early 1970s with The Sweeney. He went on to appear in notable productions like Monty Python’s Life of Brian, Clint Eastwood’s Firefox, and more recently, the hit series Peaky Blinders.