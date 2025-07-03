Maureen Hingert dies at 88: Cause of death revealed by The King and I actor's family

Maureen Hingert, the Sri Lankan-born actress and former beauty queen best known for her role in The King and I, has sadly passed away at the age of 88. She appeared in several films during the 1950s and 60s, including Gun Fever and Gunmen From Laredo. Her daughter confirmed that the actor died on Sunday. Maureen Hingert passed away at 88 due to liver failure.(Screenshot: Gunmen from Laredo)

Maureen Hingert's daughter reveals her cause of death

Hingert passed away at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena due to liver failure. Her daughter, Marisa Zamparelli, told The Hollywood Reporter, "It was a beautiful and peaceful passing.” Best known for her role in The King and I, which earned her nine Oscar nominations and won five Academy Awards, she was also the Miss Universe runner-up, as reported by The New York Post.

Hingert was born in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on January 9, 1937, and later moved to Los Angeles for college. At just 18, Hingert was crowned Miss Ceylon and went on to make history as the second runner-up at the 1955 Miss Universe pageant, the first edition of the competition to be televised.

Her pageant success paved her path to Hollywood. Following her role in The King and I, she appeared as Tanana in 1958’s Gun Fever and Rosita in 1959’s Gunmen from Laredo. Hingert's Hollywood career included roles in several notable films, such as Pillars of the Sky (1956) with Jeff Chandler and Dorothy Malone, Elephant Walk (1954) alongside Elizabeth Taylor, as well as Fort Bowie and The Rawhide Trail, both released in 1958.

About Maureen Hingert's family

Hingert married designer Mario Armond Zamparelli in 1958. The two met while the actor was modeling for a TWA mural he was painting for Howard Hughes. The couple had three daughters—Marisa, Gina, and Andrea- before divorcing in 1970. Tragically, Gina passed away in 2018 at age 59, and Andrea died in 2009 at 42.

Hingert later married William J. Ballard in 1976, and they remained together until he died in 2012.