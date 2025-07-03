Lauren Sanchez’s wedding dress mysteriously vanishes after romantic Venice ceremony: Report

Jeff Bezos’ extravagant wedding to Lauren Sanchez in Venice is still making waves, however, this time for an unexpected twist. Just days after the lavish three-day celebration, one of the new bride's 27 custom wedding dresses has reportedly gone missing. After a grand wedding in Venice, one of Lauren Sanchez's custom wedding dresses is reported missing. REUTERS/Yara Nardi(REUTERS)

Lauren Sanchez's wedding dress was stolen?

According to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, one of the wedding dresses has been missing since Bezos and Sanchez tied the knot in a Venetian wedding. No information has been revealed about the designer brand or the label of the missing dress, as reported by the Daily Mail.

It is also reported that a woman who is yet to be identified and was elegantly dressed or the event was able to sneak past the security guards. Later, she was “kindly escorted out.” However, her personal details were not recorded, and now it is believed that she might have taken the dress.

Lauren Sanchez's wedding dress caught on fire

Sanchez's Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress reportedly caught fire. Fortunately, it was not the dress she wore for her wedding. During her nuptials, the former journalist wore a lacy white turtleneck Dolce & Gabbana gown. It had lacy floral sleeves, a tight bodice, a high neckline, and a long skirt.

In addition, the gown had an enormous train and buttons at the front. Following the nuptials, Sanchez shared snaps of her, Bezos, and her wedding gown on her Instagram and captioned it “I do.” She also showcased the stunning gown in a pre-wedding photoshoot for Vogue, where she described feeling like a “princess” during her fitting in Milan.