Lauren Sanchez’s wedding dress mysteriously vanishes after romantic Venice ceremony: Report

ByBhavika Rathore
Jul 03, 2025 08:14 PM IST

Following Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's lavish Venice wedding, one of the bride's wedding dresses has reportedly gone missing.

Jeff Bezos’ extravagant wedding to Lauren Sanchez in Venice is still making waves, however, this time for an unexpected twist. Just days after the lavish three-day celebration, one of the new bride's 27 custom wedding dresses has reportedly gone missing. 

After a grand wedding in Venice, one of Lauren Sanchez's custom wedding dresses is reported missing. REUTERS/Yara Nardi(REUTERS)
After a grand wedding in Venice, one of Lauren Sanchez's custom wedding dresses is reported missing. REUTERS/Yara Nardi(REUTERS)

Also Read: Who is Diogo Jota's wife? Rute Cardoso posted their wedding video just before his death; they tied knot on June 22

Lauren Sanchez's wedding dress was stolen?

According to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, one of the wedding dresses has been missing since Bezos and Sanchez tied the knot in a Venetian wedding. No information has been revealed about the designer brand or the label of the missing dress, as reported by the Daily Mail.

It is also reported that a woman who is yet to be identified and was elegantly dressed or the event was able to sneak past the security guards. Later, she was “kindly escorted out.” However, her personal details were not recorded, and now it is believed that she might have taken the dress. 

Also Read: Who was Anita Wright? Beloved Canadian TikToker and cake artist announces own death by physician-assisted suicide

Lauren Sanchez's wedding dress caught on fire

Sanchez's Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress reportedly caught fire. Fortunately, it was not the dress she wore for her wedding. During her nuptials, the former journalist wore a lacy white turtleneck Dolce & Gabbana gown. It had lacy floral sleeves, a tight bodice, a high neckline, and a long skirt. 

In addition, the gown had an enormous train and buttons at the front. Following the nuptials, Sanchez shared snaps of her, Bezos, and her wedding gown on her Instagram and captioned it “I do.” She also showcased the stunning gown in a pre-wedding photoshoot for Vogue, where she described feeling like a “princess” during her fitting in Milan.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
