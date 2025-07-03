Anita Wright, a New West-based TikTok influencer, announced her own death in a heartbreaking video. Known fondly as the ‘cake lady’ and ‘TikTok Nana’ online, Anita died on May 7 after a battle with ovarian cancer, her daugher revealed in the caption of the video. She died using Medical Aid in Dying (MAID), also referred to as physician-assisted suicide or death with dignity. Who was Anita Wright? Beloved Canadian TikToker and cake artist announces own death by physician-assisted suicide (GoFundMe)

“I posted this on TikTok yesterday. Just incase you are not aware. This is our mom’s last message to her followers who were so very important to her. She died May 7th with MAID. Thank you all for your support,” the caption reads.

In the video, Anita told her followers that she has already passed away. Anita revealed that she used MAID to die because she did not want to suffer any longer.

“It wasn’t scary,” Anita said in the video. “It wasn’t scary at all.”

However, Anita acknowledged that her death is “hard for everybody that’s left.”

Anita said that she does not want her decision to make other cancer survivors lose hope. She “honored” her followers and stressed that she wanted everyone to know how much she loved being one of their influencers. “Some of you have given me great advice,” she added. “I love you all.”

Who was Anita Wright?

A resident of Queensborough, Anita was primarily a cake artist who documented her art and baking videos on social media. In October 2022, she was diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer. She broke the news in a TikTok video while decorating a unicorn cake. She then started using social media to raise awareness about ovarian cancer.

A GoFundMe page previously launched for Anita said that despite the diagnosis, “she has continued to move forward with the same positive and strong attitude that she displays in all aspects of her life. Anita has brought joy to so many with her fun and ever helpful posts, live stream videos as well as her delicious, beautiful cakes, sweet treats and unique pieces of art.”

“Anita, being a senior, is an entrepreneur who lives in her rented condo. She does not have any additional healthcare coverage. With all the treatments and extra expenses, it is our hope that we can all join together and help out in any way we can to alleviate the extra pressure all of this can add to her life.” the page added.