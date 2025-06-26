Who was Tanner Martin? Utah influencer, 30, announces his death in heartbreaking video

Popular influencer Tanner Martin has died at 30 after a five-year battle with colon cancer. Martin died just 41 days after he welcomed his first child, a daughter, with his wife Shay Wright. Who was Tanner Martin? Utah influencer, 30, battling cancer announces own death in heartbreaking video (tannerandshay/Instagram)

In a heartbreaking pre-recorded video, Martin announced his own death. In the video, published on Instagram on Wednesday, June 25, he spoke directly to the camera.

"Hey, it's me, Tanner, if you're watching this, I am dead," Martin said.

"I had a heck of a life. I decided to make this video announcing my death because I saw someone did that, like, a year or so ago, and I think it's a good opportunity to get all your thoughts out," he explained, adding that he wanted to be thoughtful of what his wife would need during this time.

"But you guys, life was awesome. I really enjoyed it while I was here," he continued. "Hopefully, I believe there's something after this. I'm excited to meet those people, and hopefully we're hanging out now and making fun of all you nerds."

Martin then went on to list the names of family members who have died, saying, "There's just a lot of people that for the afterlife, I'm excited to see them, and excited to see them not in pain and just happy."

"I don't know, I'm like, death is scary, but it's also like a new adventure, you know," he added. "I'm excited to see what the experience is like, and hopefully it's good."

Martin thanked everyone for their support. "But I love you guys, and seriously, thanks again for all your support and helping to make the last years of my life here on earth like fun and enjoyable and helping me be comfortable,” he said.

Wright captioned the video, “May the force be with you from our angel force ghost. see the next video for his wish”.

Wright shared another Instagram post on Wednesday, where Martin expressed his last wish before his death. He said his last wish was tohelp raise donations via GoFundMe to help his wife and their daughter financially.

Who was Tanner Martin?

Martin, a Utah dad, chronicled his struggle with cancer and shared snippets on social media. In an interview with People, he said he was told in February 2023 that his cancer was no longer curable, and that he would have a life expectancy of two to five years.

The GoFundMe describes Martin as “a loving husband, a proud father, and a beautiful soul who touched the lives of so many with his courage and humor, even in the face of terminal illness.” “Tanner was only 30 years old when he passed away from colon cancer. Diagnosed so young, he didn’t have life insurance and knew that time was short. In one of his final messages, he said, “I just want to know that Jiaozi (his new baby daughter, AmyLou’s nickname) and Shay will be okay.” With the time he had left, his heart was focused on their future—providing for his baby girl’s dreams, college, or wedding, and making sure his wife wasn’t left to carry it all alone,” the page reads.

Martin opened up about his health struggles on Instagram on May 11, ahead of his baby’s birth, saying,"The chemo makes me really hoarse, so I sound like a different me. But I'm doing okay, just tired. Guess what's happening. Guess who arrives in six days.” He then grabbed two little baby slippers.

"Anyway, that's what I wanted to share," he added. "I stop my chemo for a week tomorrow because it's three weeks on, one week off. Very excited for that... anyways, that's my update. Love you," he wrapped the clip, blowing kisses to the camera.