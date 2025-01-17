Fitness influencer Chris O’Donnell dies by suicide at 31, had ‘a background in mental health and substance abuse’

Fitness influencer Chris O’Donnell, who was popularly known as Creeohdee, has died aged 31. An online obituary said that O’Donnell died on Saturday, January 11. The Maricopa Medical Examiner told People that the social media personality died from a gunshot wound to the head. His death has been ruled a suicide. Fitness influencer Chris O’Donnell dies by suicide at 31 (creeohdee/Instagram)

O'Donnell was popular on TikTok with over 842,000 followers, and also had 241,000 followers on Instagram. Among his last posts shared on TikTok was a clip of himself giving a speech at his brother's wedding, which he said he had thought about while "reminiscing on old memories." He also wrote that the scene captured in the video was "one of my proudest moments as a brother, being able to send these two off into the next chapter of their lives."

O'Donnell posted about fitness and his workouts, and also about his dog and time outdoors.

Chris O’Donnell had ‘a background in mental health and substance abuse’

In a December 2022 Instagram post, O'Donnell wrote, "I am a content creator with most of my media revolving around fitness. However, fitness is far from my passion.” He also opened up about the "many different walks of life” and added that he had had experiences that gave him a love for "learning about other cultures and beliefs that make me challenge my own."

O'Donnell added in the post that he has “a background in mental health and substance abuse.” “I have been outspoken about mental health since I was speaking about it as a YL leader in high school, and have been transparent about my own struggles in the hopes it will help others along their own path. I also got sober in 2018 and have been an advocate for substance abuse awareness ever since, helping men and women who are struggling find the treatment they need,” he wrote.

O’Donnell was less active on Instagram, compared to TikTok. His final Instagram post was shared in November 2024.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).