Hawaii influencer shot dead by husband in front of her child weeks after she filed for restraining order

A Hawaii influencer was shot dead by her husband, who later died by suicide, it has been revealed. Theresa Cachuela, 33, was murdered in front of her 11-year-old daughter by her estranged husband Jason Calchuela, 44, late last week. Jason later killed himself, and his body was found behind a residence, according to KHON2. Theresa Cachuela, 33, was murdered in front of her 11-year-old daughter by her estranged (_bontiti_/Instagram)

Court records revealed that Theresa filed for a temporary restraining order against Jason just weeks before her murder. The restraining order was reportedly granted. The shooting took place in a parking lot near Pearlridge Center in Waimalu, near Honolulu, according to NBC News.

PEOPLE reviewed the petition, which claimed that Theresa accused Jason of threatening to kill himself in her children’s present. He allegedly held a knife to his own neck. There was a wellness check following the incident, after which Jason allegedly came to Theresa’s home again and hid in the garage. As per court records, the couple had agreed to a one-year protection order, and Jason had surrendered his guns as part of the order.

Theresa’s mother, Lucita, has set up a GoFundMe for her daughter. “As you all may know, my daughter who we call “Tita,” was shot and murdered on Dec. 22, 2023 at the Bank of Hawaii parking lot. She was coming to have breakfast with me that morning because I wanted to give her and my grandkids their Christmas gifts. My daughter did not deserve this. She was trying so hard to get help, but the Justice system failed her. We are so devastated with the loss of our beloved Tita,” the page reads, asking for donations to help cover funeral expenses for Theresa.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

If you are a victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org.