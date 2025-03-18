Who was Karissa Rund? Columbine High School shooting survivor, 40, dies after long battle with cancer

A Colorado woman who survived the Columbine High School shooting has died following a long battle with cancer. Karissa Rund, 40, survived the deadly shooting more than 25 years ago, which resulted in the tragic deaths of 13 people. Gunmen Eric Harris, 18, and Dylan Klebold, 17, also injured more than 20 others, before both of them died by suicide. Karissa Rund, Columbine High School shooting survivor, 40, dies after long battle with cancer (Karissa Marc/Facebook)

Who was Karissa Rund?

Rund was diagnosed with Stage IV colon cancer at the age of 31, she said on her website. Her mother died of breast cancer when Rund was just 11. When Rund was 14, she survived the Columbine massacre.

She wrote on her website, “When I was 20, I became a war widow when my husband and high school sweetheart was killed in action in Iraq.”

“If you have trouble believing all that could happen in the life of one person, I don’t blame you. There are still times it feels unreal to me, too. But it’s true,” she added.

A GoFundMe has now been launched for Rund’s husband, Doug Rund. The page says Rund was “known for her resiliency, bravery, dedication and abiding service to God, unwavering friendship, lover of life, and delighter in the victories of all those around her.”

“Karissa's story is one that speaks loudly to these known characteristics. She referred to herself as a super-survivor,” the GoFundMe sayd.

It adds, “She would say "I believe God has given me a story to tell - one that I pray will give hope. Life didn't turn out like I'd hoped, but I'm here because I believe God has called me to reflect His light in dark places. Being here is a gift, and I don't intend to waste it - this gift of life. As a super survivor, I harness the lessons of a very difficult life to help people live their most joyful life."”

The page says that Rund’s husband Doug “selflessly and unwaveringly served Karissa in her sickness,” and that he “rolled up his sleeves and served her faithfully with vulnerable medical procedures.” “He played with her, delighted in her, celebrated her, encouraged her, and stayed by her side through every turn of their story together,” it adds.

The page explained that “all resources given in this campaign will be directly given to Doug Rund, to use” as Doug wishes.