Is colon cancer’s antidote hiding in your kitchen? Study says, have some yoghurt

Colon cancer, especially in the early stages, can be hard to detect. However, according to a recent study led by Dr. Tomotaka Ugai, Ph.D., Harvard Medical School, yoghurt can be the secret ingredient to add to the daily diet to protect against colon cancer. The study observed that yoghurt that contains higher levels of beneficial bacteria called Bifidobacterium can help in eliminating the risks of colorectal cancer. The study observed that yoghurt that contains higher levels of beneficial bacteria called Bifidobacterium can help in eliminating the risks of colorectal cancer. (Pexels)

For ages, the digestive benefits of yoghurt have been discussed in various studies. However, the recent study is a wake-up call on how yoghurt’s cancer-fighting properties might be more nuanced. Colorectal cancer ranks as the third-most common cancer in the world, affecting both me and women. With regular colonoscopy, colorectal cancer can be detected, but the study throws light on how through healthy dietary and lifestyle patterns, the risks can be reduced.

Findings of the study:

The study was conducted by analysing the health records of 132,000 health professionals spanning multiple decades. It was observed that yoghurt consumption and reduced colorectal cancer risk has a direct connection. The researchers also observed the eating patterns of people over the decades to analyse the link between colon cancer and yoghurt consumption.

Know the amazing benefits of having yoghurt everyday.(Pexels)

Yoghurt was observed to provide the most amount of cancer protection to proximal colon, the right side of the colon located where the small intestine merges with the large intestine. The proximal colon, due to its location, is a difficult area to detect cancer, even in regular screenings and colonoscopy. The cancer cells in proximal colon also rapidly grow with fewer obvious symptoms, making treatment delayed. It was seen that people with proximal colon cancer are more at risk of fatality than the others.

Co-senior author Dr. Tomotaka Ugai said in a statement, "It has long been believed that yogurt and other fermented milk products are beneficial for gastrointestinal health. Our new findings suggest that this protective effect may be specific for Bifidobacterium-positive tumors."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.