Increased risk of colon cancer in young adults: Causes and prevention tips

Colon cancer refers to the growth of cancer cells in the colon or the rectum – located in the lower end of the digestive tract. The common symptoms of colon cancer include blood in stool, pain in abdomen, anaemia, fatigue, abdominal discomfort and weight loss. Depending on the stage of the cancer and how far it has spread, treatment options of surgery, radiation and chemotherapy are suggested. There has been a disturbing trend of colon cancer among young adults recently. Lifestyle factors and dietary habits contribute to it, In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Neeraj Dhingra, MBBS, MD, DNB (Cancer Specialist) Consultant Radiation and Clinical Oncology pointed out the reasons for this trend. here has been a disturbing trend of colon cancer among young adults recently.(iStock)

ALSO READ: Colorectal cancer symptoms: What you need to know

Causes of rise of colon cancer among young adults:

Changing demographics:

Colon cancer rates are rising among young adults due to shifting lifestyle factors, including sedentary habits and poor dietary choices rich in processed foods and low in fiber.

Genetic predisposition:

Some individuals may have a familial history of colorectal cancer or genetic syndromes like Lynch syndrome - this further increases their susceptibility at a younger age.

Delayed diagnosis:

Symptoms in younger adults may be overlooked or attributed to less serious conditions, delaying diagnosis until the cancer reaches advanced stages.

ALSO READ: Blood in stool? Beware of these signs of colorectal cancer

Prevention tips to stay safe from colon cancer:

Healthy diet:

We need to emphasise on a diet high in fiber, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains while limiting red and processed meats.

Regular exercise:

We should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week to reduce colon cancer risk.

Screening:

In case of family history of cancer or concerning symptoms, screening and expert advice should be referred to as early as possible.

Avoid smoking and excess alcohol:

Both are linked to increased cancer risks, including colorectal cancer.

Maintain healthy weight:

Obesity is a risk factor for many cancers, including colorectal cancer. It is important to maintain a healthy weight.

Awareness and education:

Promote awareness among young adults about the signs and symptoms of colorectal cancer, encouraging proactive health-seeking behaviors and regular check-ups, for early detection.

Lifestyle modifications:

Encourage individuals to adopt a balanced lifestyle that includes stress management techniques and adequate sleep, which contributes to overall health and may reduce cancer risks.