Wisconsin school shooting: Natalie Rupnow's alleged online activity indicates disturbing obsession with school shooters

Newly uncovered online accounts and photos purportedly associated with Natalie 'Samantha' Rupnow, the 15-year-old female teen who allegedly carried out a deadly shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, on December 16, have indicated that she may have had a disturbing obsession with other school shooters such as Columbine killer Eric Harris. One photo, posted to her father's facebook account, shows her wearing a T-shirt featuring a band favored by Harris.

Natalie ‘Samantha’ Rupnow’s alleged online activity

An X account believed to belong to Rupnow, who died by suicide after carrying out the shooting, included a post shared within minutes of the time she opened fire at the school. The post featured a person flashing the “OK” sign with their hand, a gesture that is linked to other school shooters, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

The account even shared a video from the 2015 Trollhattan, Sweden, school stabbing attack, according to New York Post. Another video shows someone committing suicide at a gun range.

An account on Tumblr, also believed to be Rupnow’s, has images of guns and other school shooting-related content. A profile picture shows what seems like a screenshot of surveillance footage from a shooting, authorities told ABC News. Some posts on the account mention a shocking 2007 school shooting in Jokela, Finland, and featured a picture of Parkland high school shooter Nicholas Cruz. A CashApp account believed to be linked to Rupnow has a picture of the Columbine shooters.

Rupnow killed a teen pupil and a teacher, and injured six more people. Cops reportedly said on Tuesday, December 17, that the shooting may have been partly caused by bullying. Officials have said it is too early to tell if Rupnow’s parents could be charged with a crime.

“There are always signs of a school shooting before it occurs,” Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said.

“We’re looking into her online activity,” he added. “We’re asking for anyone who knew her or may have insight into her feelings leading up to yesterday’’ to come forward.

Barnes further said, “On the question of bullying, we’re talking to students to understand whether bullying was one of those multiple factors that I mentioned earlier.”

Barnes said that the department is trying to determine the authenticity of a “manifesto” being circulated online with the claim that it was Rupnow’s. The writer said in the unconfirmed document, “I’ve grown to hate people, and society, it’s truly not my fault though, it never was. but all of you and the world have done to me is pick and tease me, you’ve pushed me into a corner with no help whatsoever.”

Barnes said of the document, “We haven’t been able to verify that it’s authentic, we’re certainly aware that it’s been posted.”

