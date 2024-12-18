Wisconsin school shooting: Suspect seen wearing T-shirt featuring band favored by Columbine killer in first photos
In one of the photos, Natalie ‘Samantha’ Rupnow is seen wearing a T-shirt featuring a band favored by Columbine killer Eric Harris.
The first photos of the female teen who allegedly carried out a deadly shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, on Monday morning, December 16, have emerged. Natalie ‘Samantha’ Rupnow is seen wearing a T-shirt featuring a band favored by Columbine killer Eric Harris.
The photos of the 15-year-old suspect of the Wisconsin school shooting, who died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was posted on her father’s Facebook page, New York Post found. One of them shows her at a shooting range, donning a shirt from the German band KMFDM. One of the band’s T-shirts was worn by Harris in public photos before he and Dylan Klebold brutally killed 13 people in the 1999 Columbine High School massacre.
According to Newsweek, the acronym name of the band loosely translates to “no pity for the majority.”
‘A day that I believe will live in our collective minds’
Rupnow opened fire inside a classroom during a study hall filled with students, killing a teen pupil and a teacher, and injuring six more people. Two of the wounded students are believed to be in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, according to Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes. Investigators have not yet determined a motive behind the attack.
Rupnow was reportedly a student of Abundant Life Christian School, a K-12 facility with about 400 students. Authorities reached the school within three minutes of receiving a 911 call by a second-grader in a nearby classroom, Barnes said.
Barnes called the day of the shooting “truly is a sad day for Madison and for our country.” He added, “It is a day that I believe will live in our collective minds for a very, very long time.”
School official Barbara Wiers said the incident “rocked our school community” and also praised students, saying they “handled themselves magnificently” during the shooting.