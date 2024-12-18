Wisconsin school shooting: Suspect seen wearing T-shirt featuring band favored by Columbine killer in first photos

The first photos of the female teen who allegedly carried out a deadly shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, on Monday morning, December 16, have emerged. Natalie ‘Samantha’ Rupnow is seen wearing a T-shirt featuring a band favored by Columbine killer Eric Harris. Suspect Natalie ‘Samantha’ Rupnow's first photos emerge (Jeff Rupnow/Facebook)

The photos of the 15-year-old suspect of the Wisconsin school shooting, who died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was posted on her father’s Facebook page, New York Post found. One of them shows her at a shooting range, donning a shirt from the German band KMFDM. One of the band’s T-shirts was worn by Harris in public photos before he and Dylan Klebold brutally killed 13 people in the 1999 Columbine High School massacre.

Natalie ‘Samantha’ Rupnow is seen wearing a T-shirt from the German band KMFDM (Jeff Rupnow/Facebook)

According to Newsweek, the acronym name of the band loosely translates to “no pity for the majority.”

‘A day that I believe will live in our collective minds’

Rupnow opened fire inside a classroom during a study hall filled with students, killing a teen pupil and a teacher, and injuring six more people. Two of the wounded students are believed to be in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, according to Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes. Investigators have not yet determined a motive behind the attack.

Rupnow was reportedly a student of Abundant Life Christian School, a K-12 facility with about 400 students. Authorities reached the school within three minutes of receiving a 911 call by a second-grader in a nearby classroom, Barnes said.

Barnes called the day of the shooting “truly is a sad day for Madison and for our country.” He added, “It is a day that I believe will live in our collective minds for a very, very long time.”

School official Barbara Wiers said the incident “rocked our school community” and also praised students, saying they “handled themselves magnificently” during the shooting.