The dismembered body of a teenage TikTok influencer who went missing has been found in a Peru water plant. The body of 19-year-old Fabiola Alejandra Caicedo Pina, known as ‘China Baby’ on the platform, was found clogging up the water plant’s river filtration grid. Police found the mutilated remains inside the plant in the Peruvian capital of Lima while carrying out routine inspections of the site, Panamericana reported. Who was Fabiola Alejandra Caicedo Pina AKA ‘China Baby’? Teen TikToker's dismembered remains found in Peru water plant (chinababy.17/TikTok)

Who was Fabiola Alejandra Caicedo Pina?

Pina was a Venezuelan-born TikTok star who was found dead four days after she shared her last TikTok video, Argentinian outlet infobae said. She had at least 5,000 followers on the platform.

Forensic crews identified Pina’s body parts through her tattoos, including one on her back reading “Paula Sophia” along with a date. Her remains were found on June 9. According to El Comercio, parts of Pina’s body were trapped in the river filtration grid within the water plant. Videos show crews pulling out Pina’s remains from the plant last month, but some of her body parts remain missing.

Pina’s family revealed that the young girl left her native Venezuela when she was still a minor to live with her then-boyfriend, Meiner Jimenez Castillo. “She never told us she was leaving. She just left, and that was it,” a relative told La Republica.

Meanwhile, in 2022, Castillo was found dead by suicide. However, his family long alleged that Pinna had a connection to his death. They allegedly even harassed her on social media.

The Peruvian National Police, who are investigating Pina’s death, said that the gruesome nature of the crime is similar to methods used by human traffickers. However, no suspects have been announced in connection with Pina’s death yet.

