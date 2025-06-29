TikTok influencer Charles Smith, popularly known online as Wolfie Kahletti and Wolfie Party, was recently sentenced to a year in prison for spraying grocery store produce with insect poison. Smith, 27, walked into a Walmart in Mesa, Arizona, on December 19, 2024, and filmed himself spraying pesticide directly onto fresh produce and rotisserie chickens as part of what he believed was a prank. Who is Wolfie Kahletti? TikTok prankster sentenced to a year in prison for spraying Walmart groceries with pesticide (@CollinRugg/X)

The video went viral at the time, showing Smith using a stolen can of Hot Shot Ultra Bed Bug & Flea Killer on food items. He was seen laughing and narrating while carrying out the act. He was arrested two days laterafter turning himself in.

The incident took place at the Walmart location at South Stapley Drive and Baseline Road. Smith was seen spraying produce, vegetables, and rotisserie chickens with the poison. A police report obtained byThe Washington Post claimed that Smith entered the store, took a bug spray from a shelf, and went on to contaminate the items. He later posted a video of the episode on TikTok and Instagram.

Shortly after the incident, Smith returned to the store and recorded himself trying to gather the items he sprayed, and wheel them away in a cart to the rear of the store. It is unclear if he was able to retrieve everything, and Walmart reportedly had to remove products worth $931 from the shelves.

“It should be noted that the time between when the defendant sprayed the items to when he placed them into the cart, left plenty of time for customers to take the contaminated items and purchase them,” the police report said.

Who is Charles Smith AKA Wolfie Kahletti?

Smith, a TikToker, is believed to earn $6,000 to $10,000 a month from his antics, according to Hypefresh.Mesa Police said Smith was identified through previous police contacts. He has an open case with the Tempe Police, along with an active warrant for failure to appear. He was arrested for the Walmart incident after turning himself in to Mesa Police.

“We’re disgusted by what happened at our Mesa store, and social media pranks like this cannot be tolerated,” Kelsey Bohl, director of media relations for Walmart, told The Post in a statement following the incident. “The health and safety of our customers and associates is always a top priority. We removed all directly impacted product and cleaned and sanitized the affected area of the store. We are grateful for the swift action of law enforcement, and we’ll continue to work closely with them throughout their investigation.”

Smith confessed to the act, saying he stole the bug spray and used it on the items. He said he returned to the store to collect the contaminated items after facing online backlash. He also told police that he performed these pranks as a “troll for social media.”

“This incident underscores the potential dangers of reckless actions disguised as social media pranks,” Detective Brandi Myers, a public information officer with the Mesa Police Department, said at the time.