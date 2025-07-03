Macy's Fourth of July fireworks 2025: Best spots to watch in NYC apart from Brooklyn Bridge

This year’s Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks show is set to light up the New York City skyline like never before. Marking its 49th edition, the iconic celebration promises to be the biggest and most dazzling yet, with a record-breaking 80,000 fireworks set to explode 1,000 feet above the Brooklyn Bridge and East River. Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks in NYC will be the biggest yet, featuring 80,000 fireworks and over 30 colors.(Representative Image: Unsplash )

Best spots to watch Macy's Fourth of July fireworks in NYC

Macy's fireworks this year will feature more than 30 different colors and patterns, along with 11 fresh effects planned for the Fourth of July, including “crackling crown jellyfish, atomic rings, yellow & green sunbursts, strobing lemon cascades, comet fans & more,” as reported by The New York Post.

Here are some best spots to watch the sparkly show of the year in New York City, apart from the crowd favourite Brooklyn Bridge.

Montgomery Street, Lower East Side

Montgomery Street at Madison Street, along the FDR, is the northernmost point to watch the fireworks. The road between the FDR and Grand Street will be closed to accommodate the crowd gathered to watch the show.

Murry Bergtraum Softball Field

The public park is the exclusive ADA-accessible spot designated for viewing the event. While it is located in the shadows of the Manhattan Bridge, the park provides a huge space that stretches across 2.52 acres for people to gather and watch the fireworks show. People are advised to enter at Pike Street and Cherry Street.

Robert F. Wagner Place

For an up-close view of the fireworks, people can gather at the viewing spot between Pearl and South Street, which is just below the Brooklyn Bridge. There will be plenty of space for people to gather as the NYPD will be closing down multiple surrounding streets.

These will include Frankfort Street between Gold Street and Pearl Street; Dover Street between Pearl Street and South Street; Peck Slip between Pearl Street and South Street; Beekman Street between Pearl Street and South Street; and Fulton Street between Gold Street and Pearl Street. People are advised to enter through Pearl Street and move along the FDR Drive.

Broad Street, Financial District

It is the southernmost viewing spot for the Macy's fireworks. The major intersection will see a closure of Water and South streets, and is only a block away from the waterfront. It is also one of the closest viewing areas from the barges.

When will Macy's fireworks begin?

The show is scheduled to begin at 8 pm, while the fireworks will light up the night sky around 9:45 pm. The fireworks are expected to last for approximately 30 minutes.