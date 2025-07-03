Who was Jessica McLaughlin? California 7-Eleven employee dies after being left brain-dead in brutal attack by manager

A California 7-Eleven employee's manager sat on top of her during a "senseless" on-the-job assault, leaving her brain-dead. Jessica McLaughlin, 24, passed away on Wednesday after being removed from life support. Jessica McLaughlin, 24, was taken off life support after the senseless attack that left her brain-dead.(Facebook)

On June 24, Jessica McLaughlin, 24, was employed at a 7-Eleven in Los Angeles when she was “violently and senselessly attacked” by her anonymous female boss, who is still at large, following an argument that began just after 2:00 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Times.

During the assault, the insane Big Gulp slinger sat down on her worker's upper torso with her entire weight, choking her and pulling her hair until she stopped from breathing.

“She sat on top of her, held her down, and prevented her from breathing,” the victim's brother, Sean McLaughlin, wrote in a GoFundMe page.

McLaughlin collapsed during the tragic incident and never regained consciousness.

Jessica McLaughlin was taken into hospital

According to the Los Angeles Times, she was sent to Hollywood Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition, where medical professionals determined that her lack of oxygen had rendered her brain dead.

She passed away on Wednesday after her family chose to remove her from life support a few days after the attack, as per Fox 11.

“Jessica had a way of making people feel safe, accepted, and loved. You could come to her with anything and know you wouldn’t be judged,” her brother posted on GoFundMe.

“She had such a beautiful soul and deserved so much better than the way her life was taken from her.”

The probe is still underway, and police are still looking for her alleged attacker.

7-Eleven issues statement

A 7-Eleven spokesperson stated that the suspect has been dismissed and that the corporation is assisting law authorities in getting the suspect arrested.

“Our hearts are with those impacted during this difficult time. The suspect has been terminated, and we continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement in their investigation,” 7-Eleven stated in a statement.