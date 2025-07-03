Who was Chrystofer Whyte? TikTok influencer fatally shot on NJ beach moments after posting last ever video, two charged

Chrystofer A. Whyte, a well-known TikTok influencer with over 100,000 followers, was shot and killed on a New Jersey beach on June 12. He was just eighteen. Chrystofer Whyte was found with a single gunshot wound at 8:58 p.m. on June 12 after the Long Branch Police Department arrived at the spot after receiving reports of a shooting at Pier Village in Long Branch.

According to a news release from the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, two mean have subsequently been taken into custody and charged by police in relation to the incident.

One of the men—whose identity remains confidential because of his age—is presently being held on murder charges at a juvenile detention center.

Dwayne Exilus, 18, the juvenile's accused accomplice, was charged with a number of offenses, including second-degree attempt to commit illicit possession of a weapon.

North Brunswick resident Whyte was later declared dead at the scene. The inquiry is still under progress.

Who was Chrystofer A. Whyt and what we know about his last video

The TikTok celebrity, who released two videos on the well-known platform earlier that day, used the alias hi.imchrys to post content.

In one video, he told his followers to “Stay away from ppl that ignore you until they need you."

The TikTok celebrity also shared a video from the beach where he was killed, captioning it with the hashtag #longbranch.

The video, which featured him sitting in a beach chair, was eventually his last upload.

In addition to his fame on social media, Whyte was a student-athlete at Woodbridge High School, competing in wrestling and football.

Joseph LaSala, Whyte's former football coach, expressed his condolences after learning of his passing.

LaSala told TAPinto Middletown, “Chrys was an incredible kid. He brought energy and enthusiasm every day.”

He was kind and determined, stated LaSala, who collaborated with the teenager for three seasons, adding that "This is heartbreaking."

Jaiden Roche, a close friend of Whyte, has since started a GoFundMe campaign to assist with the cost of Whyte's funeral. Since then, the fundraising website has raised almost 16,000 dollars.