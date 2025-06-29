'It’s a group of…'; Trump reveals who will buy TikTok, but says he needs China's Xi Jinping's approval

President Donald Trump has disclosed in his latest interview that “ a group of very wealthy people” will soon purchase TikTok. US President Donald Trump (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) walk together at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.(AFP)

In an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News on Sunday morning, Trump said his government has found a buyer for TikTok, but he would not identify the firm, saying he will reveal so in “about two weeks.”

“We have a buyer for TikTok… I’ll need probably China approval and I think President Xi will probably do it… It’s a group of very wealthy people,” he asserted.

Trump efforts to save TikTok amid current deadline

In his second term, President Trump has received praise from young generation to put efforts to save TikTok. The White House has been working hard to finding a company to purchase the app from its Chinese owners, while repeatedly extending the deadline.

Although September 17 is the current deadline, President Trump has not appeared to be opposed to further extending it in order to prevent TikTok from getting banned in the United States.

Netizens react to Trump's TikTok announcement

Meanwhile, several people took to X to react to Trump's announcement, with one writing: “Would be huge if TikTok were in American hands as well. It needs to happen!”

“Elon is probably one of them,” another guessed.

“Better we own it than China,” a third user commented, while the fourth one said, “TikTok will survive. There will be a buyer. It’s happening.”

Trump, whose 2024 reelection campaign had relied heavily on social media, claimed that he liked TikTok. "I have a small warm place in my heart for TikTok," he stated during an interview with NBC News in early May. “If it requires an extension, I'd be happy to extend it.”

A 2024 US legislation mandated TikTok to cease operations by January 19 unless ByteDance had finalized the disposal of the app's US assets or made considerable progress toward a sale