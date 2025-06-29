Ivanka Trump's hubby Jared Kushner's eight-word demand at Bezos lavish Venice wedding revealed: 'She'd like to…'

As Ivanka Trump attended Jeff Bezos' star-studded wedding with her husband and their three kids, Jared Kushner made sure that he was watching out for the First daughter, according to a lip reader. Ivanka Trump, center left, and Jared Kushner, center right, leave a hotel ahead of the anticipated wedding celebrations of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, in Venice, Italy, Friday, June 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)(AP)

The daughter of Donald Trump and Kushner looked quite chic as they made their way to the church. Ivanka looked gorgeous as she wore a pink gown with floral details.

Lip leader reveals Kushner's demand at Bezos wedding

After analysing the video, lip reader Nicola Hickling argued that Jared said to one of the men on the boat, “She'd like to sit down by the window,” as per Irish Star. Ivanka balanced herself while holding onto her husband's hand as they were assisted aboard the water taxi.

Hickling claims that Ivanka then graciously thanked the employees for their assistance. Jared , according to the leader, then said, “Let's go”.

On Instagram, Ivanka has been sharing pictures of her stunning costumes and updating her fans on the wedding celebrations. She captioned one of her photos as “Canaletto’s legendary ember hour in magical Venice.”

Ivanka's posts on Instagram draw fans reactions

Ivanka was photographed standing on a rooftop with the skyline of Venice in the background. She also posted a picture of herself and her spouse standing outside their hotel.

The pictures caused a stir among fans, who even likened her to movie star Molly Ringwald. One admirer commented, “Now that's what I call pretty in pink!”.

“Awww such a gorgeous dress!” stated another, while a third user wrote, “A picture of timeless, elegance and sophistication.”

On Thursday, Ivanka and her family traveled to Venice for the Bezos wedding, which was held on Friday night. When Ivanka, Jared, and their three children, Arabella, 13, Joseph, 11, and Theodore, 8, landed in Italy, they were photographed at Marco Polo Airport.

Ivanka donned an Oscar de la Renta cherry-blossom minidress for a pre-wedding party, apparently valued roughly $10,000.The dress included delicate flower patterns.

For the wedding after-party, the mother of three donned a little black dress that accentuated her legs. Ivanka accessorized the figure-hugging strapless dress with free waves of hair and a crimson lipstick.