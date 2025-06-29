Wedding of the Year: How much did Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez star-studded 3-day event cost? Final figure is out here

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos finally got married in a lavish Venetian ceremony despite the ongoing protests. The duo's wedding saw an attendance of renounced celebrities and businessmen. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married in Venice.

The Amazon founder and award-winning journalist hosted a lavish wedding ceremony on Friday, June 27, following several days of celebrity-filled nuptial festivities.

A-list attendees included Bezos' fellow billionaire Bill Gates, Oprah Winfrey, model Brooks Nader, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom and his model girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, their youngest sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and family matriarch Kris Jenner.

Bezos' wedding plans in Venice sparked outrage both online and offline, with demonstrations in the area demanding that the owner of Blue Origin pay more in taxes as a result of growing dissatisfaction with wealth and class disparities worldwide.

Bezos-Sanchez wedding: What was the expenditure of Hollywood's wedding of the year?

The Italian wedding cost Bezos tens of millions of dollars.

The grand wedding, which concludes on Saturday, June 28, the third official day of celebrations, is projected to have cost around $50 million and concludes on Saturday.

The wedding's actual expenditure is unknown, Reuters reported on June 24 that Venice regional governor Luca Zaia first put the price range between 20 and 30 million euros, or $23 and $34 million. The estimate subsequently rose to 40 million to 48 million euros, or $46.5 million to $55.6 million, after a location was changed due to security concerns, as per USA Today.

Music legends Lady Gaga and Elton John are scheduled to play at a vibrant finale celebration in a former medieval shipyard on Saturday night, which will mark the culmination of the multi-day activities.

According to a Vogue magazine, Sánchez wore a high-necked Dolce & Gabbana silhouette costume with 180 silk chiffon-covered priest buttons and a tulle-and-lace veil for the ceremony.

Bezos-Sanchez wedding: A look at their kids

Sánchez, 55, and Bezos, 61, were initially linked together in 2019, the same time when both of them announced their separations from their former spouses.

Bezos got separated with his his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, with whom he shares four children.

Sanchez and Patrick Whitesell, with whom she shares two children, were also going through a divorce.

She also has a child with Tony Gonzalez, a former NFL tight end who was supposed to be present at the wedding with her new wife, October "Tobie" Gonzalez.