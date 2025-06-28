Bezos-Sanchez wedding: A-Listers show vulnerabilities as they share ‘Oops’ moments in Venice

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's 3-day private wedding in Venice has been dubbed "the wedding of the century," drawing dozens of renowned celebrities, businessmen and politicians. Bezos-Sanchez wedding:: US reality TV personality Kim Kardashian (L) and US socialite Khloe Kardashian snap a selfie as they arrive at San Giorgio Maggiore on the wedding day of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with Lauren Sanchez, in Venice on June 27, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)(AFP)

When the top personalities like Oprah Winfrey and Khloe Kardashian arrived on the private island wearing glitzy dresses and tuxedos, they astounded bystanders.

However, Nicola Hickling, the Daily Mail's skilled lip reader, deciphered their coded whispers, revealing how, in certain respects, the glitzy elite are no different from us.

Hickling claimed that as Oprah stepped into the water taxi that would transport her to the opulent event, she seemed worried that she might fall since Tommy Hilfiger stumbled a little when he boarded the ship.

According to Hickling, Hilfiger, 74, told the man behind him, “You can go after me.” However, he stumbled as he turned around.

Kardashian family's strange boat moment

Khloe Kardashian, who was there at the wedding on her birthday, was afraid she could “tumble” as she and her sister Kim aboard one of the boats.

The founder of the cosmetics company, as per the lip leader, asked her elder sister if they could “go together” before tripping, suggesting that their younger sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, were also having difficulties.

“Let's hold hands and go together,” Kylie suggested, turning to face Kendall.

The model responds, “Want me to go?” Kylie moves aside to give her space.

Kylie staggered a little when she got onto the taxi boat and then cried out, “Uh oh!”

Before boarding, Kris remarked, “Tell them I said thanks,” and used the porter's paper towel to wipe away any water that could splash at her.

Kim Kardashian & Sister Khloe photographed leaving Venice after Bezos wedding

Kim Kardashian was seen leaving Venice quickly after attending the wedding of Bezos and Sanchez.

On Saturday morning, the 44-year-old reality star was spotted departing Venice, Italy with her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian.

Hairdresser Dimitris Giannetos accompanied the sisters as they boarded a boat to depart the city. Kim was holding an energy drink called Update.