Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Watches on a budget: Up to 75% off on top-branded watches from Titan, Tommy Hilfiger, Casio and more

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Apr 09, 2025 12:26 PM IST

Save big on the best watches with up to 75% off during the Amazon sale. Top brands like Titan, Casio, and more are included.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Tommy Hilfiger Mens 46.3 mm Shawn Blue Dial Stainless Steel Watch - NCTH1791618 View Details checkDetails

₹10,500

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tommy Hilfiger Blue dial Multifunction Stainless Steel Strap Analogue Watch for Men-TH1791968W View Details checkDetails

₹10,440

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tommy Hilfiger Stainless Steel Navy Dial Gold Strap Round Shaped Sport Mens Analog Watch_Th1791834W View Details checkDetails

₹12,120

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tommy Hilfiger Blue Dial Round Shaped Casual Men Watch_TH1791945W View Details checkDetails

₹10,846.5

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tommy Hilfiger Quartz Analog Black Dial Watch for Men-NETH1791802W View Details checkDetails

₹6,576

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tommy Hilfiger Blue Dial Round Shaped Casual Men Watch_TH1791945W View Details checkDetails

₹10,846.5

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Titan Analog Watch for Men| Blue Color Watch| with Leather Strap | Round Dial | Elegant Look| Water Resistant View Details checkDetails

₹1,505

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Titan Mens Analog Black Dial Black Band Leather Watch View Details checkDetails

₹2,286

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Titan Analog Automatics Silver Dial Automatic Leather Strap Watch for Men View Details checkDetails

₹11,634

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Titan Quartz Analog Blue Dial Metal Watch For Men-NS1834SM02 View Details checkDetails

₹2,621.5

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Titan Quartz Chronograph Black Dial Stainless Steel Strap Watch for Men View Details checkDetails

₹6,919

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Casio Enticer Chronograph Black Dial Mens Watch - MTP-1374L-1AVDF (A834) View Details checkDetails

₹5,374

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Casio Edifice EFR-539L-1AVUDF Black Analog Dial Black Leather Band Mens Watch Chronograph 100M Water Resistant EX193 View Details checkDetails

₹10,495

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Casio G-Shock GA-2100-1A1DR Black Analog-Digital Dial Black Resin Strap Mens Watch Shock and 200M Water Resistant G987 View Details checkDetails

₹9,195

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Casio Enticer Analog White Dial Mens Watch (MTP-V300L-7AUDF, A1177, Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹3,795

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Casio MTP-VT01D-1B Mens Stainless Steel Minimalistic Black Dial 3-Hand Analog Watch View Details checkDetails

₹3,795

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Casio MTP-VT01L-1B Mens Minimalistic Black Dial Black Leather Band Analog Watch View Details checkDetails

₹3,295

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tommy Hilfigher Black Dial Watch for Women -TH1791910W View Details checkDetails

₹10,240

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tommy Hilfiger Quartz Multifunction Blue Dial Metal Strap Watch for Women-NETH1781893 View Details checkDetails

₹13,074

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tommy Hilfiger Quartz Analog Rose Gold Dial Stainless Steel Strap Watch for Women-NETH1781922 View Details checkDetails

₹9,960

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tommy Hilfiger Quartz Multifunction Black Dial Watch for Women-NETH1782390 View Details checkDetails

₹13,196

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tommy Hilfiger Quartz Analog Silver Dial Metal Strap Watch for Women-NETH1781861 View Details checkDetails

₹13,000

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tommy Hilfigher Black Dial Watch for Women -NCTH1710454W View Details checkDetails

₹7,128

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Titan Raga Womens Grace Watch: Mother of Pearl Dial & Ornate Bracelet-NS2606WM09/NT2606WM09 View Details checkDetails

₹7,813.73

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Titan Workwear Beige Dial Women Watch With Stainless Steel Strap-NS2569WM02/NT2569WM02 View Details checkDetails

₹6,295

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Titan Raga Womens Allure: Brown Dial with Designer Metal Strap Watch-2608QM02/NT2608QM02 View Details checkDetails

₹5,995

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Titan Workwear Rose Gold Dial Analog Stainless Steel Strap watch for Women-NS2480KM01/NT2480KM01 View Details checkDetails

₹3,375

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹3,884

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Titan Raga Quartz Analog Grey Dial Metal Strap Watch for Women-NS2576WM01/NT2576WM01 View Details checkDetails

₹4,395

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Casio Analog Silver Dial Womens Watch-LTP-VT01D-7BUDF (A1625) View Details checkDetails

₹3,795

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Casio Enticer Analog Black Dial Womens Watch - LTP-VT01D-1BUDF (A1622) View Details checkDetails

₹3,795

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Casio Enticer Ladies Analog Green Dial Women LTP-VT02G-3AUDF (A1999) View Details checkDetails

₹4,995

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Casio Enticer Ladies Analog Rose Gold Dial Womens Watch - LTP-E415MR-7CDF (A1812) View Details checkDetails

₹6,995

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Casio Enticer Analog Black Dial Womens Watch - LTP-E415PG-1CDF (A1813) View Details checkDetails

₹6,749

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Casio Enticer Ladys Analog Red Dial Womens Watch - A1150 (LTP-V300L-4AUDF) View Details checkDetails

₹3,795

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

If you're planning to upgrade your wrist game without spending a fortune, the Amazon sale has just made it easier. With up to 75% off on top-branded watches, you’ll find everything from sleek classics to bold, modern styles, all without stretching your budget. This is the perfect chance to grab the best watches from trusted names like Titan, Tommy Hilfiger, Casio, and more. Whether you're after something sharp for formal wear or a sporty design for casual outings, the Amazon deals cover it all.

Grab stylish watches on discount—Amazon offers up to 75% off on top brands like Titan, Casio, and Tommy Hilfiger.
Grab stylish watches on discount—Amazon offers up to 75% off on top brands like Titan, Casio, and Tommy Hilfiger.

Don’t miss the latest Amazon offers on watches that are curated for every style and occasion. These watches on discount bring quality, looks, and price together in one package. Keep scrolling to find your next favourite timepiece from the Amazon watches collection.

Watches for men from Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger watches for men bring a refined edge to everyday style. From classic metal straps to sporty chronographs, these timepieces are equal parts stylish and practical. With the Amazon sale live, now’s the time to explore Amazon offers on watches, including some of the best watches for men at impressive discounts.

Top deals at The Amazon Sale 2025

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Watches for men from Titan

Titan watches for men strike a balance between tradition and trend. From sleek leather bands to sharp dials, each watch is designed for versatility. Explore watches on discount during the Amazon sale and upgrade your collection with some of the best watches at unbeatable prices. Don’t miss these Amazon deals on premium Titan styles.

Top deals at The Amazon Sale 2025

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Watches for men from Casio

Casio watches for men are all about function and durability without losing their signature appeal. From digital models to classic analogue designs, Casio delivers something for every style. Check out the Amazon offers on watches where these watches on discount combine daily convenience with timeless charm from one of the best watch collections available on Amazon.

Top deals at The Amazon Sale 2025

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Watches for women from Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger watches for women are sleek, minimal, and perfect for dressing up or down. These watches blend fashion-forward design with daily wearability. With Amazon deals live, it’s a great time to grab Amazon watches from top brands. Explore watches on discount with elegant options that pair well with almost any outfit.

Top deals at The Amazon Sale 2025

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Watches for women from Titan

Titan watches for women range from graceful metallic finishes to modern leather bands. These timepieces fit right into work meetings, brunches, and evening events. Now available at impressive discounts during the Amazon sale, they’re part of the best watch collection with Amazon offers you shouldn’t miss. Find timeless styles with great deals on Amazon watches.

Top deals at The Amazon Sale 2025

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Watches for women from Casio

Casio watches for women are the perfect mix of retro charm and daily function. Choose from dainty digital styles or bolder statement pieces, all available under Amazon offers on watches. With watches on discount this season, it’s a good time to explore the best watches from Casio during the Amazon sale.

Top deals at The Amazon Sale 2025

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Luxury on a budget: Michael Kors drops prices! Minimum 30% off on my top 3 picks

Axell Pitstop Reverse Panda Watch: A luxury gift he will cherish daily

Automatic precision and rose gold style: The Kenneth Cole watch you'll love

Arm candy that brings both style and sophistication: Citizen Promaster Fugu-inspired limited edition watch

Amazon Watch Sale: FAQs

  • What types of watches are included in the Amazon watch sale?

    The Amazon sale features a wide range of watches, including digital, analogue, smartwatches, and chronographs. You’ll find styles for both men and women from top brands like Titan, Casio, and Tommy Hilfiger—all available through exciting Amazon offers on watches.

  • Are the discounts valid on all watch brands?

    Most major brands are part of the Amazon deals, including Titan, Tommy Hilfiger, Casio, Fossil, and more. The discount percentage may vary by model, but many watches on discount offer up to 75% off, making it one of the best times to shop for Amazon watches.

  • Can I find watches for daily wear and formal occasions?

    Absolutely. The Amazon watch sale covers everything from casual daily styles to premium pieces suitable for formal events. With such a wide selection, it's easy to find the best watches to suit any outfit or setting—all while taking advantage of the latest Amazon offers.

  • How long will the Amazon offers on watches last?

    These watch deals are available for a limited time as part of the Amazon sale. To make the most of the best watches on discount, it’s a good idea to shop early while your preferred styles are still in stock.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Watches on a budget: Up to 75% off on top-branded watches from Titan, Tommy Hilfiger, Casio and more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On