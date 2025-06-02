When Manoj Bajpayee said Leonardo DiCaprio ‘tries too hard’ as an actor: ‘He is putting in too much’

Leonardo DiCaprio is often regarded as one of the best actors working today. An Academy Award winner, the actor had a massive breakthrough with James Cameron's Titanic and went on to establish himself as a leading Hollywood star in the subsequent years. However, actor Manoj Bajpayee is not on the same page as everyone when it comes to Leonardo as an actor. In an interview with Chalchitra Talks from 2024, Manoj had said that Leonardo tries too hard as an actor on screen. (Also read: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s 'cheesy peesy' romance in new ad make fans go aww: ‘Love how Anushka blushes’) Manoj Bajpayee feels Leonardo DiCaprio tries too hard on screen as an actor.

What Manoj said about Leo

During the interaction, when the host shared that he does not find Leo that good on screen, Manoj admitted and said he is on the same page as him. He then added, “He works very hard. DiCaprio ka, aap bilkul sahi keh rahe ho (You are right). I don't blame you for thinking that way, ye thought mere mein bhi bohot baar aya hain (I have also felt the same). I tried to find out the reason. Usme mujhe bohot saare behind the scenes milein, kuch ek filmon ke (I saw some BTS clips from his films).”

‘His intent is great’

He went on to say, “I was not looking at anything, I was just looking at DiCaprio. And how he is before the shot. What is he doing between the shots. I realised that he is putting in too much. He is… bohot jyaada hard ho raha hain. Isiliye work nahi karta hain. His intent is great. Scorsese uske saath lagatar kaam kar raha hain. Jo woh karna chahta hain, jin cheezon ko woh support karta hain woh push karta in saare directors ke kaam ko… (It becomes too hard, that is why it does not work. But see how Scorsese works with him so many times. He pushes things he believes in and wants to be in those roles).”

Leonardo will be seen next in Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another. He is also starring in Martin Scorsese's next feature film.

Meanwhile, Manoj will be next seen in The Family Man season 3. He was last seen in the crime drama Despatch. The Kanu Behl film is available to watch on ZEE5.