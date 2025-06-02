Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s 'cheesy peesy' romance in new ad make fans go aww: ‘Love how Anushka blushes’

Amid speculation about their plans to leave India for London, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have teamed up to promote Dubai tourism. In a new ad film, the couple showcases their chemistry, with Virat playfully revealing how he used to get nervous before taking Anushka on dates. Also read: Happy Virat Kohli laughs his heart out with Anushka Sharma at Lucknow airport a day after RCB’s big win Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in a new ad for Dubai Tourism.

Virat and Anushka's chemistry takes centerstage

In an ad film, for a campaign launched by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Virat and Anushka are seen lounging beside a bonfire, enjoying a romantic night out. The video has emerged on Reddit.

“How are you so amazing?” Anushka asks Virat. To which, he responds, “What can I say I have learnt from the best”, making Anushka blush and mention “cheesy”. “Pessy,” says Virat.

In another scene, Virat and Anushka are standing at a picturesque Dubai waterfront spot when they notice another couple, prompting Virat to affectionately remark, "Cute couple!"

Anushka thinks the other couple might just be friends, but Virat disagrees, confidently saying they're definitely a couple.

When Anushka prods further, Virat says, “They are on a date... See he is nervous. Even I used to be”. The statement made Anushka go “aww”.

The chemistry between Virat and Anushka has fans swooning. One fan shared, “When did Virat get so good at acting? He surely can replace newbies in Bollywood”, with another writing, “VK is a natural . He should try some acting gigs after retirement”.

“So they are not moving to UK but Dubai,” one wondered, with another mentioning,

“I was thinking they were gonna to UK”.

“Unpopular opinion but I feel that even Virat is a better actor than Anushka,” wrote one. One user said, “Virat is terrific! But I love how Anushka blushes. I have always loved it. It's so natural and spontaneous. I am sure having Virat as the "co-star" helps”.

Anushka and Virat roped in by Visit Dubai

Virat and Anushka have teamed up with Dubai Tourism for the 'Dubai, Ready For a Surprise' campaign, through which they will be showcasing the city's charms through a film.

In a statement, Virat shared, “Dubai holds a special place for Anushka and me –. The moment we land, everything – from the flavours to the energy – feels just right. Even my favourite chole bhature tastes just as good here! But what amazes us is how the city feels familiar yet always has something new to offer. Whether it’s adventure, peaceful moments in the dunes, or just vibing to the perfect playlist on the beach, there’s always something for everyone”.

To this, Anushka added, "Every visit to Dubai feels like a new discovery. Whether it's for work, or to be with friends, the city surprises you in the best ways. It is a warm city, extremely comforting yet very exciting and there is something new to explore always. From thrilling adventures to unexpected moments, Dubai has a way of matching every mood and every need”.

About Virat and Anushka

Anushka got married to Virat in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for several years. The couple welcomed daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021. They welcomed their second child, Akaay on February 15, 2024.