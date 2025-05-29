Happy Virat Kohli laughs his heart out with Anushka Sharma at Lucknow airport a day after RCB’s big win

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli set couple goals whenever they are spotted together, and it has happened again. Anushka and Virat were photographed sharing a lighthearted moment at Lucknow airport, a day after Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered a big win during the ongoing IPL 2025. Also read: Anushka Sharma is all smiles as she celebrates with Virat Kohli and RCB teammates after big win. See pic Anushka Sharma also attended the match between Virat Kohli's team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Anushka and Virat Kohli's happy airport moment

Several videos of Anushka and Virat have surfaced on social media. The videos show the couple strolling through the airport in Lucknow and sharing a joyful laugh.

In the video, Anushka was seen pulling off a cool and casual look in a blue shirt and denims, while Virat opted for a timeless classic style in a white shirt and brown trousers.

They walked side by side. The couple briefly exchanged a few words with airport security before exiting the airport with their team. The moment that stole the show was when Virat broke into a full-blown laugh, with Anushka joining in, creating an adorable scene that instantly spread like wildfire on social media.

The couple's airport appearance came just a day after Anushka was seen supporting Virat during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL match at Ekana Stadium, where RCB secured a crucial six-wicket win on May 27, booking their place in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025.

RCB set a record with their latest victory over LSG. They became the first-ever team to boast an unbeaten away record in a season that follows the home-and-away format, winning all seven away games. They will face table-toppers Punjab Kings on May 29 in Mullanpur for a spot in the final.

More about the couple

Anushka got married to Virat in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for several years. The couple welcomed daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021. They welcomed their second child, Akaay on February 15, 2024. At that time, they shared the news of the arrival of their second baby via a joint post. They wrote, “With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world!” They have managed to keep their kids away from the media, and have a strict no-photos policy for their kids.

In the professional sphere, Anushka seems to be taking it slow at work. She will next appear in the biopic Chakda Xpress in which she will portray the life of renowned cricketer Jhulan Goswami. However, there is no news on when it will be released. Meanwhile, Virat announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday with just a little over a month to go before the England tour.