Anushka Sharma is all smiles as she celebrates with Virat Kohli and RCB teammates after big win. See pic

Actor Anushka Sharma attended the match between her husband-cricketer's Virat Kohli's team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). After RCB won the match Anushka and Virat were seen in a celebratory mood, blowing flying kisses at each other. Now a new picture of the couple has surfaced on social media, where the two were seen posing with RCB player Mohit Rathee. (Also read: Anushka Sharma blows kisses and smiles as Virat Kohli expresses his love for her and celebrates after RCB's win. Watch) Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli posed with Mohit Rathee for a picture.

Virat and Anushka's new pic

In the picture, Anushka was seen dressed in casuals, sporting a black top paired with white pants. She kept her hair untied and flashed a big smile for the snap. Meanwhile, Virat and Mohit were seen in their RCB jerseys. Mohit and Anushka stood on either sides, with Virat placing his left arm on Anushka's shoulder.

RCB set a record with their latest victory over LSG. They became the first-ever team to boast an unbeaten away record in a season that follows the home-and-away format, winning all seven away games. They will face table-toppers Punjab Kings on May 29 in Mullanpur for a spot in the final.

Virat and Anushka's Ayodhya visit

Last week, Virat and Anushka visited the Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya. In pictures that surfaced on social media, the two were seen standing next to each other with folded hands after offering prayers. The two also visited Vrindavan on Tuesday to seek blessings from Shri Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj. They also spent some time at the Shri Radha Keli Kunj Ashram located near Varaha Ghat.

Earlier this month, Virat announced his retirement from Test cricket, shocking fans across the nation. Anushka had penned a heartfelt tribute for Virat with an Instagram post, where she shared how incredible it has been to observe the cricketer beyond all the milestones and records.