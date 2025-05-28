Anushka Sharma blows kisses and smiles as Virat Kohli expresses his love for her and celebrates after RCB's win. Watch

Actor Anushka Sharma attended the match between her husband-cricketer's Virat Kohli's team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Several videos of the actor cheering for Virat and RCB at the Indian Premier League (IPL) match held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium emerged online. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visit Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi temple, bow their heads as they offer prayers. Watch) Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been married for over seven years.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli shower love on each other

In a clip shared on Reddit, an ecstatic Virat was seen celebrating RCB's win with his team. At one point, he went towards the stand and celebrated by punching his fists in the air. Later, he also blew kisses towards Anushka, who was watching the match in the stands. Anushka immediately blew Virat kisses and kept watching him with a smile.

Fans react to Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's video

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Their relationship gets scrutinised a lot. But it's so evident that they are just two giddy people in love." A comment read, "I've said it before and I will say it every time, Anushka and Virat won at life." A person wrote, "Anushka gives much importance to Virat’s career, travelling with him all over to support." A Reddit user said, "These two are genuinely cute. Always showering love on each other."

About RCB's feat in IPL

On Tuesday, RCB orchestrated a compelling six-wicket victory against Lucknow Super Giants. After completing a 228-run target heist with eight balls to spare, the touring party gunned down their highest successful chase and the third-highest total in IPL history.

RCB accomplished an unprecedented milestone with the triumph, winning all seven away matches this season. The Royal Challengers became the first-ever team to boast an unbeaten away record in a season that follows the home-and-away format.

About Virat and Anushka

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in Italy. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021. The couple was tight-lipped about their second pregnancy. On February 15, 2024, they became parents to son Akaay.