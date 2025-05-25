Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visit Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi temple, bow their heads as they offer prayers. Watch

Actor Anushka Sharma and her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli visited the Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya. Several pictures and videos of the duo inside the temple premises emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma appears worried as Virat Kohli gets hit on his helmet during RCB vs SRH match) Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at the Hanuman Garhi temple.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visit Ayodhya temple

In a video posted by news agency ANI on its X (formerly Twitter), Anushka and Virat stood next to each other with folded hands. Anushka also covered her head. The couple folded their hands and also bowed their heads as they offered prayers.

The temple priests also gave them garlands and shawls. For the visit, Anushka wore a mauve suit while Virat opted for a cream ethnic outfit.

Anushka and Virat recently took a spiritual trip to Vrindavan

The visit comes just days after Anushka and Virat visited spiritual leader Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan, a day after he announced his retirement from Test cricket. A video of the couple seeking blessings from the saint was shared on X by the disciples of the revered leader.

The clip featured a brief interaction between the couple and the spiritual leader, who asked Virat if he was happy. Virat and Anuskha listened with rapt attention when Premanand ji emphasised the significance of inner reflection and the transformative power of chanting God's name with devotion to attain inner peace and spiritual liberation.

The couple spent over three hours at the Shri Radha Keli Kunj Ashram located near Varaha Ghat. Following their spiritual interaction, they toured other initiatives run by the ashram and also visited the nearby ashram of Gaurangi Sharan Maharaj, the guru of Premanand Ji Maharaj, before returning.

Following their spiritual visit, Anushka was spotted cheering for Virat's IPL team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Lucknow. Dressed in a violet dress, Anushka looked engrossed entirely in the match.

About Virat and Anushka

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Italy. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021. The couple was tight-lipped about their second pregnancy. On February 15, 2024, they became parents to son Akaay.