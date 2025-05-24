Anushka Sharma appears worried as Virat Kohli gets hit on his helmet during RCB vs SRH match

Actor Anushka Sharma was present during the IPL match in Lucknow to show support for husband Virat Kohli. The cricketer was at his aggressive best on Friday as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) took on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Lucknow, in their penultimate IPL 2025 league phase fixture. At one point, when Virat was batting, the ball hit him on his helmet. Anushka looked visibly concerned at that moment. (Also read: ‘Finally got a glimpse of them together’: Fans react as Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli team up to play pickleball) Anushka Sharma seemed worried when a ball hit Virat Kohli's helmet.

Anushka's reaction during the IPL match

Anushka was seen in a purple top, sporting a casual look during the match as she watched from the stands. She kept her attention focused on the innings, and looked visibly concerned when a ball hit the helmet of Virat during the over. Her reaction also surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), where fans noted that the actor looked worried about Virat's well-being after the ball hit him on the helmet. However Virat appeared unhurt and continued with the match.

On Friday, Virat Kohli scored 43 runs and set the stage for RCB with a fiery start in the powerplay. However, Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost the momentum in the last five overs, as a result, they dropped down to the third spot after losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 42 runs.

A few days ago, Anushka joined Virat for a game of pickleball, along with other players from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team. The official Instagram account of the IPL team posted a candid picture of Virat and Anushka taking a moment to do a high-five in-between the match.

Earlier this month, Virat announced his retirement from Test cricket, shocking fans across the nation. Anushka had penned a heartfelt tribute for Virat with an Instagram post, where she shared how incredible it has been to observe the cricketer beyond all the milestones and records.