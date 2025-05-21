‘Finally got a glimpse of them together’: Fans react as Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli team up to play pickleball

Actor Anushka Sharma was seen with husband Virat Kohli after a while, as the two of them enjoyed a game of pickleball together along with other players in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) camp. The official Instagram account of the IPL team posted a candid picture of Virat and Anushka taking a moment to do a high-five in-between the match. (Also read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's unseen pic from early days of marriage surfaces online. Check it out) Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli made a perfect duo for a game of pickleball.

Anushka and Virat play pickleball

In the picture, Anushka and Virat were seen doing a high-five on the court. Virat wore a blue jersey, whereas Anushka opted for a white top and paired it with a pair of red, slim-fit joggings. RCB mentor Dinesh Karthik and his wife Deepika Pallikal were also spotted playing together in another picture that was posted in the carousel. “Powering through teamwork, RCB Style! 🤌🤩” read the caption of the post.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the picture, a fan commented, “Finally got a glimpses of Anushka and Virat together!” A second fan said, “King & Queen in the same team ❤️🙌” A fan joked, “Bro already started playing a new sport... Olympics medal coming soon!” A comment read, “Couple goals! How cute!”

Virat announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 12, shocking fans across the nation. Anushka had penned a heartfelt tribute for Virat with an Instagram post, where she shared how incredible it has been to observe the cricketer beyond all the milestones and records. A few days later the two visited the Kelly Kunj Ashram in Vrindavan to seek blessings from Shri Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj. They were spotted without their kids: Vamika and Akaay.

Anushka and began dating around 2013 when they first met at the sets of a commercial they were shooting together. After dating for almost four years, the couple tied the knot in Italy in December in 2017. Anushka gave birth to their first child - daughter Vamika - in January 2021. On February 15, 2024, they became parents to son Akaay.