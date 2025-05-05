Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's unseen pic from early days of marriage surfaces online. Check it out

An old picture of cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma has surfaced online, which reminded us about early days of the power couple's relationship. The picture is creating quite a buzz on social media. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma old picture has surfaced online which reminds of their early days as a couple.(Instagram)

Virat, Anushka and a cute little puppy

The picture which has surfaced online has been posted by Rohan Pate, a former cricketer who now runs a museum, Blades of Glory Cricket Museum in Pune. It showcases treasured memorabilia from the cricketing world. Rohan wished Anushka on her 37th birthday (May 1) and shared a lovely picture in which Virat and Anushka can be seen together, enjoying a celebration with Rohan's wife and his child.

Anushka can be seen smiling while she holds a cute little puppy, wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. Virat can be seen interacting with the baby and his mother who are about cut a cake. Virat is wearing a peach t-shirt and skinny jeans and black shades.

Anushka recently turned 37 and Virat, who generally keeps away from social media, posted a sweet message for his wife on his Instagram account. Virat wrote, “To my best friend, my life partner, my safe space, my best half , my everything. You’re the guiding light of all of our lives. We love you so much more everyday. Happy birthday my love ❤️❤️❤️”

The love note was posted with a picture which showed Virat holding Anushka in his arms as both of them smile for the camera. They were both twinning in white outfits in the backdrop of mountains and greenery.

About Virat and Anushka

Anushka and began dating around 2013 when they first met at the sets of a commercial they were shooting together. After dating for almost four years, the couple tied the knot in Italy in December in 2017. Anushka gave birth to their first child - daughter Vamika - in January 2021. On February 15, 2024, they became parents to son Akaay.