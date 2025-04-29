Anushka Sharma says house staff loves it when her and Virat Kohli are together at home

Cricketer Virat Kohli is known for his passion and aggression on the field but how is he in his personal life? Actor, wife Anushka Sharma spilled the beans regarding her husband persona in an interview which might come as a refreshing surprise to the fans. Anushka Sharma recently opened about her relationship with cricketer Virat Kohli in an interview. (Instagram)

In an interview with Filmfare, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor talked about her marriage with Virat and the nuances of their beautiful journey so far. “I’m married to my best friend. I’m married to my confidant. I’m married to someone I love so dearly just because of the human being that he is. When we’re together, the world ceases to exist," Anushka said.

Anushka on Virat's aggressive behaviour on field

Anushka also clarified the common misconception about Virat's unhinged behaviour on the field and how he is nothing like that off it. She called him a ‘shaant’ person in real life.

Anushka also spoke about how little time they get to spend with each other. “During the first six months of our marriage, we spent 21 or 22 days together... We were hardly together in Mumbai. In fact, the staff at home gets so happy whenever they see us together at home,” she said.

Despite the crunch, Anushka never asks him to ignore his work for her and neither does he.

About Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli began dating around 2013 and reportedly, even broke up around 2016. The couple reconciled after Virat stood up for her as she received hate on social media. They tied the knot in Italy in December 2017. Anushka gave birth to their first child - daughter Vamika - in January 2021. They welcomed their second child - son Akaay - in February 2024. Anushka was last seen on screen in a lead role in the 2018 film, Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Her biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami - Chakda Xpress - wrapped filming in 2022 but there has been no update on its release since.