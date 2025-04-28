Anushka Sharma hailed as 'calming effect' in Virat Kohli's life: 'The right woman is bringing out his spiritual side'

Virat Kohli was the wild child of Indian cricket in his younger days. The cricketer, known for being aggressive to the point of brash, has certainly mellowed down with age. And many fans and friends attribute this change in attitude to his wife, actor Anushka Sharma. In a new interview, fellow actor Sonal Chauhan has praised Anushka for being 'the right woman' for Kohli and calming him down. Anushka Sharma celebrated Team India's ICC Champions Trophy victory with Virat Kohli.

'Anushka Sharma is a calming effect in his life'

In an interview with Filmygyan, Sonal was asked what she would tell Virat Kohli if she suddenly bumped into him. The actor responded, “I would say, Jai Shri Ram and Har Har Mahadev, since he's right now being very religious. I've seen a lot of his reels where he's exploring that spiritual side of his.”

She touched upon Virat's earlier statement that he was not spiritual at all once, Sonal added, “I think it's the right woman. The right woman in his life is definitely bringing out the spiritual side in him. When you're surrounded with the right people, positive people, it reflects on your personality. I think she's a calming effect in his life."

Sonal Chauhan, a self-confessed cricket fan, talked about Virat Kohli's spiritual side in a new interview.

About Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli began dating around 2013 and reportedly, even broke up around 2016. The couple reconciled after Virat stood up for her as she received hate on social media. They tied the knot in Italy in December 2017. Anushka gave birth to their first child - daughter Vamika - in January 2021. They welcomed their second child - son Akaay - in February 2024. Anushka was last seen on screen in a lead role in the 2018 film, Zero. Her biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami - Chakda Xpress - wrapped filming in 2022. But there has been no update on its release since.