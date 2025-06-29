Ivanka Trump packed her 4 best dresses for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wedding celebration in Venice: 10+ inside pics

Ivanka Trump stole the spotlight with her stunning fashion choices at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding in Venice. She has been sharing pictures of her wedding looks, taken from a rooftop in Venice, on Instagram. The businesswoman, who is the daughter of Donald Trump, the president of the United States, and his first wife, Ivana, was joined by husband Jared Kushner and their three children – Arabella Rose, Joseph Frederick and Theodore James – in some of the photos. Also read | Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wedding: Best and worst dressed celebrities Ivanka Trump turned heads in Venice wearing dresses by Oscar de la Renta, Tony Ward and other designers at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding festivities. (Instagram/ Ivanka Trump)

Ivanka Trump's ‘elegant and classy’ style choices were widely praised, with many on social media declaring her the best-dressed guest at the wedding. Her fashion sense was complemented by her simple yet elegant hairstyles and makeup looks, allowing her outfits to take centre stage.

‘Most beautifully dressed out of all these ladies’

Fans praised her elegance in the photos she posted, with comments like “Iconic. Best dressed as usual.” A person also said: “She is perfection.” Someone else commented, “Ivanka, definitely looked the most beautifully dressed out of all these ladies. Very elegant and classy.”

Here's everything Ivanka Trump wore for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s ‘wedding of the year’ in Venice, Italy:

Ivanka Trump's wedding guest look

Ivanka wore a breathtaking pink strapless gown designed by Tony Ward, featuring intricate sequin floral embroidery, delicate beading, and a thigh-high slit. The dress was part of the designer's fall 2024 couture collection, described as 'a couture masterpiece' with 'delicate layers of stitched petals' and 'embroidered tulle in a subtle heather pink'.

Ivanka Trump's rehearsal dinner look

Before the wedding, Ivanka stunned in a sleeveless mini dress with a white floral-embellished bodice that faded into a soft pink textured skirt, paired with white strappy heels. The dress was from Oscar de la Renta.

Ivanka Trump's other notable looks

Although Ivanka's primary focus was on pink and elegant attire, she did wear two slightly more laidback, but equally chic outfits in cream and red. She was seen in Venice wearing a crop top and matching skirt set from La DoubleJ for an outing with her family. Ivanka chose a timeless red House of CB halter dress with pockets on the side for another family outing.