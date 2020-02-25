Trump’s India visit: Ivanka Trump stuns in a white Anita Dongre sherwani

fashion-and-trends

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump met at the Hyderabad House in Delhi on Tuesday. The building was decked up with flags of both the countries. Standing by POTUS’ side was FLOTUS Melania Trump who was wearing a printed white collared midi dress with a red belt that cinched her waist. The red belt added a great pop of colour to the dress that was adorned with a multi-coloured print all over. However, it was Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka’s outfit that really won us over. Ivanka was spotted in a white sherwani made of handwoven silk by India’s very own Anita Dongre. Ivanka paired the sherwani which had enamel coat buttons with white pants by the designer, she wore a pair of traditional gold Polki earrings to complete her look.

Speaking about the garment, Anita Dongre says, “Ivanka is wearing a sherwani made out of handwoven silk from Murshidabad, West Bengal. It is timeless, and such a classic - We created this style twenty years ago and it’s amazing to see how beautifully relevant it is even today. A powerful, standout silhouette, a sherwani carries the same charisma in absolutely any colour but my personal favourites are the evergreen blue, white and black.”

New Delhi: U.S. President Donald Trump with First Lady Melania Trump arrives to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, in New Delhi, Tuesday. ( PTI )

Ivanka is joining the likes of Kate Middleton, The Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, The First Lady of Canada and Hillary Clinton, Former First Lady of the United States, who have all worn ensembles by the reputed couturier.

The US President is being accompanied by a 12 member delegation during his two-day maiden state visit to India. The delegation comprises US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette, Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller, White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino, First Lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff Lindsay Reynolds, White House advisor Robert Blair, and White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.

