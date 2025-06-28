Lauren Sanchez chose classic Dolce and Gabbana wedding gown to marry Jeff Bezos in Italy: It took over 900 hours to make

Lauren Sanchez married Jeff Bezos on June 27, 2025, in a lavish ceremony on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice, Italy. She wore a stunning Dolce and Gabbana Alta Moda wedding gown that took over 900 hours of artisanal work to create, as per Harper's Bazaar's June 27 report. Jeff Bezos wore a classic black Dolce and Gabbana tuxedo for the wedding ceremony. Also read | Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are now married: First pic from their star-studded Venice wedding Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding was a star-studded affair. Here's what the bride wore to her Italian nuptials. (Instagram/ Lauren Sanchez)

Lauren's white wedding dress was covered in lace

Lauren Sanchez's wedding dress featured long sleeves, adding an elegant touch to the overall design. The corseted waist, accentuating Lauren's curves and the turtleneck, gave the gown a classic, sophisticated look.

The mermaid-style skirt, flowing elegantly down to the floor, and 180 hand-finished buttons covered in silk chiffon made the white wedding dress more special. These buttons adorned the train of the gown.

Take a look:

'Thank you Dolce and Gabbana for the magic'

The bride's choice of a classic and elegant wedding dress by Dolce and Gabbana evokes a timeless moment. Sharing behind-the-scenes pictures taken before her wedding, she wrote in her caption: “Not just a gown, a piece of poetry. Thank you Dolce and Gabbana for the magic you made.”

The dress's classic and elegant style complemented the lavish ceremony in Venice, Italy. Here's their first wedding photo as Mr and Mrs Bezos:

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez wedding details

The couple tied the knot at a grand affair in Venice, Italy. The three-day extravaganza reportedly took over the whole island of San Giorgio Maggiore, opposite Venice's historic St Mark's Square, with a star-studded guest list. Bill Gates, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Karlie Kloss, Ivanka Trump and Orlando Bloom were among the guests.

As per People magazine, the couple's wedding ceremony kicked off with a performance of Can't Help Falling in Love by Elvis Presley, sung by Matteo Bocelli to cheers from the guests. Ahead of the ceremony, Jeff and Lauren were photographed leaving the Aman Hotel separately, presumably headed for their wedding venue. The bride wore a retro-inspired, all-white suit and silk head scarf, while the groom sported a sleek black tuxedo and aviator-style shades.

The couple had planned to hold their wedding ceremony on Saturday, June 28, at Scuola Grande della Misericordia, but made a last-minute location change due to security concerns amid ongoing protests over the wedding by groups who view it as a sign of the growing disparity between the haves and have-nots. The couple's wedding was estimated to cost around $55 million, as per a June 28 Reuters report, making it one of the most expensive weddings of the year.