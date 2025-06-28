‘Evokes a moment’: Lauren Sanchez opens up about lavish dress for wedding to Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos tied the knot in Venice on Friday in a lavish, star-studded affair. The 55-year-old helicopter pilot shared the first photo from the Italian wedding on Instagram, offering a glimpse of her elegant Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown. Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos at their wedding ceremony(Instagram)

Sánchez walked down the aisle in a custom lace, long-sleeved dress featuring a high turtleneck, corseted waist, and delicate buttons trailing from the neckline all the way to the floor. She completed the look with Dolce & Gabbana Alta Gioielleria Miracolo earrings, each featuring four diamonds cut from a single stone and set in white gold. She wore her hair pulled back into a sleek bun.

Speaking to Vogue, Sánchez revealed that her bridal look was inspired by the high-necked lace gown worn by Sophia Loren in the 1958 film Houseboat, in which Loren’s character marries Cary Grant.

“It went from ‘I want a simple, sexy modern dress’ to ‘I want something that evokes a moment,’ and where I am right now. I am a different person than I was five years ago,” Sánchez told the magazine.

“I researched pictures of brides in the 1950s,” she added. “I wanted to reflect back, and I saw Sophia Loren and her hands were [in a prayer position] and she was in high lace, up to the neck, and I said, ‘That’s it. That’s the dress.’”

Jeff Bezos opted for a classic black tuxedo for the occasion.

The couple, who began dating in 2019, got engaged in 2023. According to Page Six, he proposed to her with a massive engagement ring estimated to be worth $2.5 million.

Their three-day wedding celebration began Thursday on the Venetian island of San Giorgio Maggiore, with approximately 200 guests in attendance. According to Reuters, the events are estimated to have cost between 40–48 million euros ($46.5–55.6 million).

A number of high-profile celebrities were spotted in Venice during the festivities, including Kim Kardashian, who arrived with sister Khloé Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner. Other notable guests included Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady, Bill Gates, and Ivanka Trump with Jared Kushner and their children.