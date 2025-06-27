How many children does Jeff Bezos have? All on Amazon founder and Lauren Sanchez's blended family of 9

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, 55, are set to tie the knot in Venice in a lavish ceremony. The 61-year-old and his fiancée are already well into building a shared life with their seven children at the center of it all, reported People. The billionaire shares four children with ex-wife MacKenzie Scott: three sons and a daughter who was adopted from China. Meanwhile, Sanchez has three kids: Nikko, 24, with ex-boyfriend Tony Gonzalez, and Evan, 18, and Ella, 14, with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell. Jeff Bezos, center left, and Lauren Sanchez, center right, kiss as they leave a hotel for their pre wedding reception, in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 26, 2025.(AP)

According to the report, even though the couple has kept their children largely out of the public eye, they have been steadily supporting each other’s kids since they began dating in 2019.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez prioritize privacy for their kids

According to the report, of Bezos' four children, only his oldest, Preston, has been in the limelight. Sanchez, meanwhile, has shared glimpses of her son Nikko’s modelling career. Nikko made his runway debut for Dolce and Gabbana in 2024.

Nikko is currently studying at the University of Colorado in Boulder, and his younger half-brother Evan is all set to study business at the University of Miami.

Despite being in the spotlight, the couple have prioritized privacy, as per People. Rare public appearances include Bezos attending events with Preston and Sanchez posting about her kids.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's love for family traditions

Bezos and Sanchez both embrace family traditions; in 2021, they celebrated Christmas together in St Barts. In 2024, they traveled to Japan during spring vacation and later spent Thanksgiving with Nikko, his father Tony Gonzalez and stepmother Tobie Gonzalez.

Even ordinary weekends are cherished. The report quoted Lauren saying that the couple “hangs out’ with the kids and have dinner with them on a typical Saturday. She reportedly called them the ‘Brady Bunch’.

Bezos, who is passionate about independence, has said that he permitted his children to use knives at four years old and power tools at seven years old. He encouraged hands-on problem solving. Sánchez, a licensed pilot, made sure all her kids took flying lessons and said it was calming and fulfilling, the report added.

