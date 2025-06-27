Lauren Sanchez to sparkle in ‘$30 plus million’ worth of jewels during wedding festivities: Report

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s fairytale wedding in Venice is making waves across the globe. From a grand welcome ceremony at the historic Madonna dell’Orto church to a star-studded guest list, every moment has captured public attention. Adding to the spectacle, Bezos reportedly gifted Sanchez $5 million worth of wedding gift. Lauren Sanchez's wedding jewels, including a massive diamond necklace, during the wedding festivities. AP/PTI(AP06_27_2025_000005A)(AP)

Details of Bezos $5 million worth of wedding gift to Sanchez

A source told Page Six the details of the multimillion-dollar jewellery piece. They shared, “It’s a diamond necklace that circles her neck with a large center stone and matching earrings.” The source also added that there is buzz that the “dazzling new gems” will be worn by Sanchez during her wedding nuptials scheduled for this weekend in Venice.

The insider noted, “You won’t be able to miss this elegant diamond necklace as it’s almost as massive as Jeff’s superyacht. Lauren is thrilled with her blinding new necklace and earrings that take her already impressive collection up several notches.”

The origin of Lauren Sanchez’s new necklace remains a mystery, as non-disclosure agreements reportedly bind all wedding stylists and staff involved in the event. While the jeweler’s identity has yet to be confirmed, sources suggest that the brand will likely be revealed once jewelry experts begin estimating its value and provenance.

Sanchez set to wear ‘$30-plus million’ worth of jewellery during her wedding festivities

The insider revealed to the media outlet, “It’s said Lauren will wear a long list of precious jewels throughout the festivities that could easily be worth up to $20 or $30-plus million.” In 2023, Bezos popped the question to the former journalist with an engagement ring with experts claimed was 20 carats and must have cost approximately $2.5 million. Thus, it comes as no surprise that she will be wearing millions worth of jewellery throughout her wedding weekend.

The source also added, “I’m also told Lauren has her jewels and looks photographed days before she goes out in public so she knows what the photos will look like, and can change them if she’s not absolutely thrilled with the way everything looks.”

On Thursday, the 55-year-old wore a vintage Alexander McQueen dress as she stepped out with Bezos for a pre-wedding dinner.