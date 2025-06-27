Guess who stirred drama at Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez's wedding? Insiders reveal

There was never any doubt that the glamorous wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice was going to be attended by a blazing A-lister. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding in Venice was marked by Ivanka Trump's controversial attendance. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)(AP)

But one guest may have brought more attention and baggage. Can you guess the name? Ivanka Trump.

The former first daughter arrived in Italy with her family for the three-day celebration, and according to sources, she brought more than just a suitcase full of designer outfits. “She didn’t come alone — she brought Washington with her,” an insider told columnist Rob Shuter.

Ivanka's bold look and security details disrupt Bezos wedding

Reports suggest Ivanka showed up with an unusually heavy security detail, like an active member of a presidential family. Sources claimed her entourage may have gone a step too far, clashing at times with Bezos’ own tight-knit protection team.

“Bezos has the money — but Ivanka brought the muscle,” a source close to the couple told Shutter, and the Amazon founder is not happy about it.

“Let’s just say Jeff’s not used to being told he can’t go somewhere.”

Ivanka reportedly made quite the fashion statement, one outfit in particular had guests raising eyebrows, with some likening it to something straight out of a fairy tale gone wrong. The crimson look gave off strong ‘Little Red Riding Hood vibes,’ and unfortunately, not in a flattering way. Instead of complementing the festivities, it reportedly stole attention from the bride and groom on their big day.

Ivanka later shared a photo of herself in a pink bridal-style mini dress on Instagram.

Was it intentional? Hard to say. But even if it wasn’t, some guests reportedly found the move a bit tone-deaf.

Since most people in the world were already interested in Bezos and Sanchez, Ivanka somehow managed to steal the spotlight.

While there’s no indication that Sanchez or Bezos were openly upset, some insiders suggest they may be questioning whether inviting Ivanka was worth the hassle.