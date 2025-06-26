Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wedding: Katy Perry to skip Amazon founder's big day. Is Orlando Bloom the reason?

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are gearing up for their wedding in Venice, Italy, but Katy Perry will reportedly be skipping the event, even though her partner Orlando Bloom is expected to attend solo, amid “split” rumours. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in Venice is generating buzz, but Katy Perry will be absent.(AFP)

Bezos and Sanchez are set to tie the knot this Friday during a multi-day affair in the floating city, but details are still being kept under wraps.

“Guests are not being told exactly where they are going,” a source told Parade. “They know it’s in Venice, but are not sure exactly where everything is taking place.”

The couple will be dressed in designs from fashion powerhouse Dolce & Gabbana for the big day, another source confirmed.

Interestingly, Orlando Bloom is said to be attending without Katy Perry due to her tour.

“Katy will not be able to make the wedding because of her tour. Orlando is supposed to be attending. Katy isn’t thrilled about it. She and Lauren are very close, and she wishes she could make it,” the insider told Parade.

Locals protest Bezos’ wedding in Venice: ‘You can pay more tax’

Bezos and Sanchez first publicly announced their relationship in early 2019, shortly after the Amazon founder split from his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott.

Bezos and Scott were married for over 25 years and share four children. Their divorce was finalised that same year.

Sanchez was married to talent agent Patrick Whitesell from 2005 to 2019. She has two children, Evan and Eleanor, with Whitesell and shares her eldest son, Nikko, with former NFL player Tony Gonzalez.

However, not everyone in Venice is rolling out the red carpet. Over the past week, locals have staged protests against the billionaire wedding, including showing a large banner featuring Bezos’ face with a pointed message: “If you can rent Venice for your wedding, you can pay more tax.”