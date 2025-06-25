Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wedding: What are the couple planning for return gifts?

On 27 June, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are reportedly preparing to tie the knot in Venice, Italy, per the Daily Mail. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's upcoming wedding in Venice will see no gifts; instead, donations will be made to local organizations focused on cultural preservation and sustainability (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Now, according to a copy of their wedding invitation cited by E! News, Bezos and Sanchez are doing away with the age-old custom of wedding gifts. “We are excited for you to join us,” the invite reads. “We have one early request: please, no gifts.”

Bezos and Sanchez are planning for these return gifts

They’ve announced that in honour of each of their guests, donations will be made to three local organisations working to preserve Venice’s unique culture, ecosystem, and future.

TMZ claimed the couple will treat their attendees with goody bags filled with locally crafted Venetian glassware from Laguna B and traditional sweets from Rosa Salva

“Donations on your behalf are being made to the UNESCO Venice Office to safeguard this city's irreplaceable cultural heritage,” the invitation continued, “to CORILA to restore the vital lagoon habitats that protect Venice's future, and to Venice International University to support research and education for sustainable solutions.”

The note also adds that their wish is to ensure the city “will continue to inspire wonder for generations to come.”

Venice has long struggled with climate change, overtourism, and rising water levels. By making contributions in place of gifts, Bezos and Sánchez are helping secure the future of the city that will witness the start of their next chapter.

Bezos & Sanchez celebrated their love in style

Notably, on 22 June, the Amazon founder hosted a foam party aboard his $500 million yacht anchored off the coast of Croatia. The celebration doubled as a birthday bash for Lauren’s son, Evan, who just turned 19.

Last month, Sanchez celebrated her upcoming nuptials with a star-studded bachelorette party that included Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Kris Jenner, and Eva Longoria.

“Forever starts with friendship,” she later wrote in an Instagram post, “surrounded by the women who’ve lifted me up, illuminated my path in dark times, and shaped my heart along the way.”

The couple, who made their relationship public in 2019 and got engaged in 2023.