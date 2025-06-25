Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez to tie the knot on this date, claims report

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are set to get married on June 27, according to a report by Daily Mail. Bezos and Sanchez have invited scored of VIP guests from film, finance and show business to Venice where the celebrations are set to take place. According to the report, the wedding will take place in the island of San Giorgio, home to the famous Basilica of San Giorgio Maggiore, a 16th century Benedictine church. Both, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez were married to other people when they began secretly dating.(AFP)

Meanwhile the wedding has triggered activist groups who are protesting it as a sign of the growing disparity between the rich and the poor as well as disregard of the city's residents. Earlier, the wedding party was moved to an isolated with less accessible part of the city after concerns about the protests.

According to the activists, Bezos wedding portrays a failure of municipal governance, as it prioritises the tourism over the needs of residents. Measures like day-tripper tax reinforces Venice’s image as a theme park argues the critics.

Both, Bezos and Sanchez were married to other people when they began secretly dating sometime before 2019. In January of that year, Bezos and his first wife, MacKenzie Scott, announced their divorce. Earlier this year, Sanchez hosted a bachelorette party in Cannes at the upscale Lafayette’s restaurant.

Wedding Cost and guests

In terms of the cost of the wedding, it is expected to be 40-48 million euros, Luca Zaia, president of the Veneto regional government, told Reuters reporters. Additionally, Bezos will also make a significant donation to charity, including 1 million euros for Corila, an academic consortium that studies Venice's lagoon ecosystem.

While the preparations have been ongoing, UK President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, arrived in Venice on Tuesday and were taken to the water taxi.

The guest list is thought to have less than 200 people including many celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and members of the Trump family.