Ivanka Trump reaches Venice for Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez wedding, likely to stay at Aman hotel

Ivanka Trump reached Venice early Tuesday for the upcoming wedding of Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. The daughter of US President Donald Trump was accompanied by her husband, Jared Kushner, and their three children. The family was photographed boarding a water taxi in the Italian lagoon city that will serve as the backdrop for Bezos’ lavish second wedding. Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner take a boat at the Venice airport, ahead of the expected wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, in Venice, Italy, June 24, 2025. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

According to a report in TMZ, Ivanka Trump and family are likely to stay at the five-star Aman Venice hotel. Housed in an opulent 16th century palazzo on the Grand Canal, this iconic hotel also served as the venue for George and Amal Clooney’s wedding in 2014.

Jeff Bezos wedding venue moved

A celebrity wedding party for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez in Venice this week has been moved to an isolated, less accessible part of the lagoon city on security concerns and to prevent the risk of protests, sources told Reuters.

The billionaire tech-tycoon and his fiancee had earmarked a location in Cannaregio to celebrate after their marriage, a popular and central nightlife area, but fears of demonstrations led to a change of plan, the sources added.

Protests against the wedding have been ongoing for weeks, with activists claiming that the private celebration for 200-odd guests will further threaten the fragile ecosystem of a city already grappling with overtourism.

Where is Jeff Bezos’ wedding now taking place?

According to the Reuters report, the wedding will now take place at a hall of the Arsenale, a vast 14th-century complex in the eastern Castello district. The Arsenale is a complex of former shipyards and armories in Venice.

Surrounded by water and impossible to reach by land when connecting bridges are raised, the hall is considered a safer venue than Cannaregio's Scuola Grande della Misericordia, a medieval former religious school.

Who will attend the celebrations?

A number of high-profile guests are already descending in Venice for the celebrations. Besides Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, the list likely includes Katy Perry – who accompanied Lauren Sanchez on a Blue Origin trip to the edge of space – Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, Diane von Fürstenberg, Kim Kardashian, Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates, among others.

Where will the guests stay?

According to a report in People magazine, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have booked the iconic Aman Venice for guests, along with four other luxury hotels. The Gritti Palace, the St. Regis, the Belmond Cipriani and Hotel Danieli have all been booked out fully or partially for the wedding of the century.